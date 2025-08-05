SRI appoints Todd Grindal as Education Division President

Todd Grindal, President of SRI Education

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRI announced today the promotion of Todd Grindal to President of SRI's Education Division , effective immediately. Grindal brings extensive experience working with government agencies, foundations, and educators to advance evidence-based education programs.Under Grindal's leadership, SRI's Education Division will continue its foundational work in research, evaluation, and technical assistance while expanding its focus on EdTech and AI. The division remains committed to addressing critical challenges, including youth mental health, students with disabilities, early childhood development, K–12 programs, college learning, and family and community integration systems."We’re focused on reducing barriers and improving learning outcomes for all students," said Grindal. "We do that by focusing on the issues that matter most to teachers, students, and policymakers, producing rigorous research that decision-makers can trust, and leveraging technology capabilities from across SRI to address education's most persistent challenges.”“We're not just answering today's tough questions — we're helping the field prepare for what's next, including charting responsible pathways for AI in classrooms and reimagining relationships between all levels of government, charitable foundations, and others passionate about advancing our education system."Throughout his career, Grindal has collaborated with state education agencies, foundations such as Gates and Spencer, and federal agencies including the Department of Education, Administration for Children and Families, and the Food and Nutrition Service."What sets Todd apart is his unique combination of operational excellence, strategic thinking, and contagious passion for his team and the students who benefit from their work," said SRI CEO David Parekh. "Under Todd's leadership, SRI will continue to be the trusted partner that policymakers, educators, and families rely on."For nearly 60 years, SRI's Education Division has conducted rigorous research and evaluation to improve educational outcomes for learners of all ages, with particular focus on supporting vulnerable populations. One of SRI's earliest education projects involved evaluating Head Start, which has served 22 million children since its inception.The Division provides direct technical assistance to federal, regional, and local partners, having supported 50 states and the District of Columbia in areas including data analysis, systems-building, professional development, and program implementation.Grindal joined SRI in 2017 and holds an Ed.D. from Harvard Graduate School of Education. He has published extensively on inclusive education, early learning outcomes, digital media, and systems-level policy interventions. He recently served as a Lecturer at Harvard Graduate School of Education and sits on the Professional Advisory Board of the National Center for Learning Disabilities."Todd brings exceptional leadership and vision to SRI's Education Division at a pivotal moment. His proven ability to lead large, multidisciplinary teams and oversee complex portfolios of government and foundation-funded research makes him ideally suited to lead," said Parekh.About SRISRI is an independent nonprofit research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., with a history of supporting government and industry. We create and deliver world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. For nearly 80 years, SRI has collaborated across technical and scientific disciplines to discover and develop groundbreaking products and technologies and bring innovations and ideas to the marketplace. Learn more at www.sri.com

