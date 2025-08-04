CORA Physical Therapy Opens New Clinic Inside LA Fitness in Lakewood Ranch, Florida CORA Physical Therapy Lakewood Ranch Opened August 4, 2025 CORA Physical Therapy Lakewood Ranch Provides Care to Members and Non-Members of LA Fitness

CORA expands to 127 Florida clinics with new Lakewood Ranch location inside LA Fitness, offering accessible, expert physical therapy care.

We believe in creating spaces where collaboration, trust, and expert care come together to support recovery and lifelong wellness.” — Javi Othon, PT, President & CEO, CORA Physical Therapy

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORA Physical Therapy is proud to announce the opening of a new clinic located inside LA Fitness at 11661 State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. This marks CORA’s 127th clinic in Florida and extends its national footprint to more than 250 locations across 10 states, reinforcing CORA’s mission to make high-quality care more accessible across the communities it serves.

“When we invest in communities like Lakewood Ranch, we’re not just opening a clinic—we’re deepening our commitment to care that reaches more people, in more ways,” said Javier (Javi) Othon, PT, CEO of CORA Physical Therapy. “We believe in creating spaces where collaboration, trust, and expert care come together to support recovery and lifelong wellness. That starts by listening to our patients, supporting our clinicians, and building strong relationships within the neighborhoods we serve.”

The new clinic offers personalized outpatient physical therapy services for patients of all ages and activity levels. CORA’s licensed therapists specialize in treating a range of orthopedic conditions and post-surgical recovery needs, as well as chronic pain, balance issues, and sports injuries. Located conveniently within a fitness-forward environment, this location helps patients bridge the gap between rehabilitation and long-term wellness.

In alignment with CORA’s core value Serve Everyone, the Lakewood Ranch clinic is focused on building strong ties to the community through injury screenings, educational outreach, and local partnerships—all designed to empower individuals to move, heal, and live better.

CORA Lakewood Ranch is now accepting new patients, and most major insurance plans are accepted. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 941-222-0321. CORA is independently owned and operated and is not affiliated with LA Fitness.



About CORA Physical Therapy

CORA Health Services, Inc., operating as CORA Physical Therapy, is a national outpatient rehabilitation provider offering physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. With over 250 clinics across 10 states, CORA delivers accessible, evidence-based care with a focus on personalized treatment and community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.