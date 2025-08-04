33 West Virginia Companies Honored for Expanding Global Reach at 2025 Export Awards

CHARLESTON, W.VA

. — Thirty-three West Virginia companies were recognized for expanding into new international markets at the annual Governor’s Export Awards ceremony held on July 31. Seven of the honored businesses were first-time recipients of the award.

View event photos here: EXPORT AWARDS 2025 SELECTS

The Governor’s Export Award is presented to companies that made their first export sale to a new country in the previous calendar year. In total, 33 West Virginia businesses were recognized, and 147 awards featuring 81 countries were given, showcasing the global competitiveness of West Virginia products and services.

“These companies represent the entrepreneurial spirit and craftsmanship that define West Virginia,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Matt Herridge. “They’re not just reaching new customers, they’re strengthening our economy and showing the world what we’re capable of. Exporting is a long game, and every new market opened today paves the way for growth tomorrow.”

The 2025 Governor’s Export Award recipients include:

Appalachian Botanical (Boone) – Body care, aromatherapy, and home goods.

Caperton Furnitureworks LLC (Morgan) – Custom wood furniture.

Conn-Weld (Mercer) – Mining equipment and related services.

Die Rise Kill, LLC (Kanawha) – Latex masks, props, and themed attraction designs.

Direct Online Marketing (Ohio) – Digital marketing and advertising.

Eagle Research Corporation (Putnam) – Measurement and control automation for natural gas.

Echo-Lit, LLC (Kanawha) – Educational and inspirational artwork.

ESC Brands LLC (Mercer) – Personal and health care products.

Fanti USA (Brooke) – Metal, plastic, and hybrid containers.

FCX Systems, Inc. (Monongalia) – Solid-state frequency converters.

Felman Production, LLC (Mason) – SilicoManganese (SiMn) production.

Huntington Drum Company (Cabell) – Steel and plastic drums, totes, and containers.

Industrial Bolting Technologies, Inc. (Kanawha) – Hydraulic torque tools.

Intercontinental Export-Import Inc. (Wood) – Manufacturer of thermoplastic pellets.

IntelliSafe Analytics LLC (Hancock) – Wearable safety tech and AI hazard detection.

JM Industrial LLC (Jackson) – Buys and sells surplus industrial process equipment for the chemical, plastics, and mineral industries.

Lakota Software Solutions, Inc. (Marion) – Biometric identification software.

Marble King, Inc. (Tyler) – Glass marbles for toys and industry.

Matheny Motors (Wood) – Heavy-duty truck and fire truck parts.

Metropolitan Executive Dogs, Inc. (Jefferson) – Detection dog training and breeding.

Multicoat Products Inc (Putnam) – Industrial coatings and sealers.

Mull Group (Marshall) – Galvanized steel strip and manufacturing equipment.

Pro Poly of America (Tucker) – Poly tanks and custom truck bodies for fire services.

PureTech Scientific LLC (Kanawha) – Glycolic acid and derivatives.

Stockmeier Urethanes USA, Inc. (Harrison) – Polyurethanes for golf bunkers.

Tabletop Stronghold LLC (Kanawha) – Protective gaming cases and terrain sets.

The Daniels Company (Mercer) – Coal handling and preparation plants.

The Iron Beaver (Kanawha) – Custom metal art and signs.

TROY Group, Inc. (Ohio) – MICR printing, banking software, and office systems.

Valkyrie-Simulators LLC (Morgan) – Manufacturer of anatomical ultrasound simulators.

West Virginia Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. (Kanawha) – Hydraulic replacement parts for Terramite backhoes.

Wilspec LLC (Putnam) – Manufacturer of strap winding tools.

For more information on West Virginia’s export assistance programs, visit https://westvirginia.gov/divisions/international-development/exporting-assistance/.