Ziegenfelder: A Sweet Success Story in West Virginia

When it comes to combining hometown roots with national reach, few companies capture that spirit better than The Ziegenfelder Company. Based in Wheeling, West Virginia, Ziegenfelder has grown from a 19th-century candy maker into one of America’s largest producers of ice pops, and through it all, West Virginia has remained at the heart of their story.

Ziegenfelder’s history stretches back to 1861, when the company began making sweets and ice cream for local customers. Over time, Ziegenfelder shifted its focus to frozen treats, creating the colorful Twin Pops that now bring smiles to millions across the country.

While Ziegenfelder operates multiple facilities nationwide, its headquarters and flagship plant remain in Wheeling, where the company continues to invest, innovate, and expand – proof that long-standing local roots can fuel national success.

Ziegenfelder’s story reflects many of the values that make West Virginia a great place to live, work, and grow:

Throughout its long history, from its start as a small local company, to the present as an industry leader, Ziegenfelder has always been a family-owned company. A key driver of its success is a family-like culture that emphasizes belonging, respect, and opportunity. The company is known for its inclusive hiring practices and second-chance employment programs, providing pathways for individuals to rebuild their lives and careers.

In 2019, a fire damaged part of the Wheeling plant. Instead of slowing down, Ziegenfelder rebuilt quickly, keeping employees on payroll and working with local partners to restore production in just two weeks. Their determination became a model of West Virginia grit and community spirit.

Ziegenfelder’s journey shows what’s possible when a company grows alongside its community. By saying #YesWV, they’ve demonstrated that success in West Virginia isn’t just about business growth, it’s about building opportunity, investing in people, and staying true to your roots.