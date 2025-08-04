Want to see bats in the wild? Attend 2 upcoming DWR viewing events in southeastern Utah

Salt Lake City — Utah is home to 18 confirmed bat species, and two upcoming Utah Division of Wildlife Resources events will give you the opportunity to learn more about them and to possibly see bats up close.

Bats are unique in that they are the only mammals capable of true flight. They live throughout the state and can be abundant wherever they can find food, shelter and water. Utah's bats feed almost exclusively on insects.

"Bats are an incredibly important part of our ecosystem," DWR Southeastern Region Outreach Manager Brandon Behling said. "They are often misunderstood, and sometimes feared, when they don't need to be. We are excited to provide more information about these unique animals and hopefully give people the chance to see them up close at two upcoming events being held in southeastern Utah."

While southern Utah has the greatest diversity of bat species, DWR biologists conduct surveys statewide to learn more about the different species, where they are located throughout Utah and how their populations are doing.

During these surveys, biologists use special nets — often placed near the water — to snare bats as they swoop down to eat insects. The biologists then quickly detangle the bats from the nets, identify the species, gather other health information and release the bats back into the wild.

At two upcoming events, members of the public will have the opportunity to take a close look at the bats before they are released.

Details for both events

The first event will be held Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7-11 p.m in Nine Mile Canyon near Wellington. Attendees will get to watch the netting survey process and will have a chance to see bats up close. Participants will be required to wear an N95 mask when near the bats to help prevent health concerns to the bats. Masks will be provided or participants can bring their own. Participants should bring a camp chair and a small flashlight or headlamp because it will be very dark. Participants should meet at the Christensen Ranch/Cottonwood Glen on Nine Mile Road for the event. While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite, as the event is space limited.

The second event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 10 from 6-11 p.m. at the Kane Creek Recreation Parking area in Moab. Similar to the first event, participants will be required to wear an N95 mask when within 6 feet of the bats to help prevent health concerns to the bats. If you attend the event, you should bring a camp chair and a small flashlight or headlamp. Because this event is space limited as well, register in advance on Eventbrite to reserve your spot.