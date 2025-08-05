FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MUSIC DOCUMENTARY “THE LAST MIXTAPE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the music and reality TV documentary feature THE LAST MIXTAPE, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting August 5, 2025

Music and Reality TV Documentary Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on August 5, 2025

9 strangers met in person for the first time with the purpose of making the best album anyone has ever made before. I truly think we did that, creating something greater than the sum of its parts.” — Executive Producer David Birdsall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the music and reality TV documentary feature THE LAST MIXTAPE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting August 5, 2025.

THE LAST MIXTAPE tells the story of nine amateur musicians who know each other only through the internet and meet in person for the first time to record an album. They take a break from their regular day-to-day routines to stay in a rented mansion and record an album with friends they met online from all over the U.S. Hear their stories as they talk about their struggles to balance family life, professional obligations, and their passion for music which has led them all to the same location for the first time in order to chase their music dreams. Will their personal sacrifice pay off with a successful album being created before they all have to leave? Or will competing egos and personality clashes ruin this once-in-a- lifetime opportunity?

Directed by David ‘D. Bird’ Birdsall, and co-produced by Hardy Awadjie and Orisel Bejaran-Figuereo, the documentary THE LAST MIXTAPE features Jeron ‘Ness Lee’ Thomas who is profiled in this documentary as a world-famous battle rapper and ghostwriter with millions of views on Youtube on rap battle platforms such as King of the Dot, Don’t Flop, and Grind Time Now. He was also featured on the Showtime hit series WHO IS AMERICA? -- rap battling against Sascha Baron Cohen who posed as a liberal college professor. Others profiled include Erik ‘Pair-A-Dyce’ Hopkins, Austin-Homero ‘Jaykub’ Hernandez, Aaron ‘Cody’ Nash, Dominic ‘Almighty VA’ Arnold, Nicole ‘Nikey Joe’ Raymond, Lawrence ‘Passive The Rapper’ Blackmer Jr. and Patrick ‘DJ Zone’ Lorenz.

“It goes to show that it’s never too late to chase your dreams,” said executive producer David Birdsall. “Nine strangers from all different backgrounds met in person for the first time with the sole purpose of making the best album anyone has ever made before. I truly think we did that, and the diversity of our experiences and music styles lent itself to creating something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE LAST MIXTAPE directly with the filmmakers.

THE LAST MIXTAPE website: www.wcr.world

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

