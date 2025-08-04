Overdrive Digital Marketing Launches Plan with Free Website, SEO, and Google Ads

Free website with seo and google ads.

Small Businesses can Get a Free Website with SEO, and Google Ads Starting at $499 a Month

The Overdrive Plan gives business owners what they really need: leads, not just a website,” said Dr. Brad Ictech, CEO of Overdrive Digital Marketing. “It’s performance without the upfront cost.” — Dr. Brad Ictech

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overdrive Digital Marketing has introduced a new option for small businesses that want to generate leads without paying thousands upfront for web design. The Overdrive Plan is a month-to-month service that includes a free rental website, search engine optimization, and Google Ads, all designed to drive steady inquiries and sales. Business owners now have a way to show up online and get leads without needing to be tech savvy or commit to long-term contracts.

The Overdrive Plan is built for businesses that want performance over promises. Plans start at $499 per month and can be scaled to include more keywords in SEO or expanded targeting in Google Ads. All campaigns include built-in tracking, reporting, and SEO adjustments to improve results every month. Each website is custom-built and designed to load fast, look clean, and convert visitors into leads.

What’s Included in the Overdrive Plan:

• Free rental website built and managed by professionals

• Search engine optimization for the most relevant keywords

• Google Ads setup and management with tracking and reports

• Website updates and hosting included at no extra cost

• Option to purchase the website at any time

The average cost to build a custom website ranges from $3,000 to $6,000 according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. That doesn’t include SEO or advertising. By contrast, the Overdrive Plan covers all those services for a single monthly fee, without upfront costs. For many small businesses, cash flow makes that a better choice than paying large amounts upfront for assets that may not deliver leads right away.

Guaranteed Leads with the Overdrive Plan:

Unlike other services that only offer design or visibility, Overdrive guarantees leads. If leads don’t come in, campaigns are adjusted immediately. That includes both paid ads and search engine optimization. Every client gets monthly review calls and live dashboards that show results in real time.

• Calls and form fills tracked and reported automatically

• Campaigns adjusted based on lead quality and volume

• No extra charge for improving performance

On average, Google receives over 8.5 billion searches per day, and 46% of all searches are for local businesses, according to Think With Google. Without active SEO and Google Ads, many companies won’t appear for the services they offer. That’s why Overdrive includes both in one plan and guarantees that clients will get seen and contacted.

Flexible Website Rental with Ownership Option:

With Overdrive’s rental model, businesses avoid the usual web development cycle and get online fast. Each site includes fast load speeds, mobile responsiveness, strong internal linking, and other SEO essentials. If a client decides to stop their plan, they can purchase their website outright and keep everything.

• Rental sites look and perform like full custom builds

• All pages built with modern SEO structure and speed

• Clients can choose to buy and own their website

Many business owners get stuck with outdated websites or abandoned projects. This model removes the stress by handling everything from hosting and maintenance to marketing. With updates included, business owners can focus on answering leads instead of managing tech.

Built-In SEO and Google Ads Targeting:

Each Overdrive Plan is designed to grow with the business. Clients start with core keyword targeting for SEO and Google Ads, and can scale their plan anytime. Whether they need to show up for more services or expand into new markets, the system adjusts with them.

• Initial plans cover primary services and service areas

• SEO and ad targeting can grow as the business grows

• All campaign data tracked and reported with full access

Google Ads allows keyword targeting, location-based targeting, and negative keywords to filter out bad traffic. Combined with strong SEO, the Overdrive Plan covers both organic and paid reach, increasing the chances of being found when potential customers are searching.

About Overdrive Digital Marketing:

Overdrive Digital Marketing is focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses generate measurable results online. With a background in web development, SEO, and advertising, the team takes a hands-on approach to campaign management.

Contact Information:

• Phone: (504) 470-7811

• Email: bradictech@overdrivedigitalmarketing.com

• Hours: Mon–Sun, 8am to 6pm

• Address: 650, 140046 Poydras St Suite 1400, New Orleans, LA 70130

Legal Disclaimer:

