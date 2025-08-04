$46M for Manufacturing Facility in the Mid-Hudson Region

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Garonit Pharmaceutical, Inc., a global manufacturer of antiseptic products and health care solutions, will establish a state-of-the-art, 200,000-square-foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in New Windsor, Orange County. With a $46.1 million investment, the facility will become the world’s largest chlorhexidine gluconate manufacturing operation, producing antiseptic products essential for surgical disinfection and infection prevention in hospitals worldwide. New York State is supporting this project with $3.8 million, including up to $3.5 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program and a $300,000 Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council capital grant. The project marks a major milestone in New York’s strategy to grow its life sciences sector and expand domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“New York is leading the way in reshoring pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthening supply chains and creating high-quality jobs — and Garonit Pharmaceutical’s decision to invest in Orange County is proof of that progress,” Governor Hochul said. “This world-class facility will produce essential antiseptic products used in surgical and hospital settings around the globe, further positioning our state as a leader in the life sciences sector. With this investment, we are not only creating good-paying jobs but also reaffirming that New York is where innovation and opportunity meet.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Garonit Pharmaceutical’s expansion into New York reflects the confidence that global companies have in our state’s workforce, infrastructure, and innovation ecosystem. The Mid-Hudson region's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and proximity to world-class transportation networks make it an ideal location for advanced manufacturing operations. This project will generate long-term economic benefits and position the region for continued growth in the pharmaceutical sector.”

Garonit Pharmaceutical Inc. Owner Rohit Garg said, ”As the U.S.-based owner of an API manufacturing company, I have long aspired to produce finished pharmaceutical products here in the United States. This achievement has been made possible through the invaluable support and collaboration of dedicated teams of The State of New York, Orange County, and City leaders of New Windsor.”

Garonit Pharmaceutical Inc. Owner Nitin Garg said, “In designing our new manufacturing facility, we were thrilled to incorporate a dedicated technology research and development center in New Windsor, which will serve as a hub for formulating new FDA-regulated products. This milestone is strengthened by our collaboration with SUNY Orange, as we work together to develop programs that bridge operational excellence with advanced research and development.”

MHREDC Co-Chair Dr. Marsha Gordon said, “The Garonit Pharmaceutical facility represents a transformative opportunity for Orange County and demonstrates the impact of strategic regional planning. This investment will create meaningful employment opportunities for our residents while advancing our region as a destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The comprehensive workforce development partnership with SUNY Orange ensures that local residents will be prepared to participate in this growing industry and benefit from the career opportunities it provides.”

Garonit Pharmaceutical was founded in 1994 in Mumbai, India and specializes in antiseptic ingredients and healthcare solutions for medical facilities worldwide. As Garonit expanded globally, it built additional manufacturing capabilities to better serve customers. Today, the company operates manufacturing sites in the United States and India, with additional operations in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Japan.

The new facility, strategically located near Stewart International Airport, will serve as the world’s largest chlorhexidine gluconate manufacturing operation and will manufacture antiseptic products, including both ANDA and NDA formulations that are subject to full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. The products to be manufactured at this site are commonly used in hospital settings, particularly in surgical environments, with the initial product portfolio focusing on antiseptics designed to maintain sterility and support cleanliness during a wide range of medical procedures. The 200,000-square-foot facility will feature advanced production lines for liquid finished dosage forms and a state-of-the-art laboratory equipped with advanced analytical equipment for quality testing and research. The facility will also house a fully equipped research and development center dedicated to the development of both Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms, with a focus on bringing innovative new drugs to the U.S. market.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with production operations anticipated to start in January 2027. The project will create an estimated 100 to 150 construction jobs during the build phase, and the 100 full-time pharmaceutical positions will include production, quality assurance, warehouse, R&D, administration and logistics, management, and sales roles. The facility will export products to existing customers across North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and other global markets with growing demand for these critical pharmaceutical ingredients.

Garonit Pharmaceutical has begun collaborating with SUNY Orange Community College to develop specialized training programs that will prepare local residents for these high-skill positions. The partnership includes FDA compliance training programs and specific associates degree programs that provide opportunities to work in pharmaceutical laboratories. Garonit will also offer positions requiring bachelor's, master's, and PhD qualifications, allowing employees to work while pursuing advanced degrees. This workforce development initiative will create a sustainable pipeline of qualified workers while providing career advancement opportunities for residents of Orange County and the broader Mid-Hudson region.

Orange County Partnership President & CEO Conor Eckert said, “Garonit USA’s decision to establish its advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D facility in Orange County represents a major milestone for our region and a step forward in our strategic economic development efforts. This investment will create high-quality careers, strengthen our life sciences and manufacturing ecosystem, and position Orange County as a rising force in next-generation pharmaceutical innovation. We’re grateful to the Garonit team for selecting Orange County—and to Governor Hochul for her direct support in securing this game-changing investment.”

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said, “We are thrilled that Garonit USA has chosen Orange County as the home for its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D facility. This investment underscores the strength of our business climate and our commitment to innovation. The project will create high-quality careers for local residents, fuel long-term growth, and position Orange County for sustainable economic success. We’re proud to support Garonit’s vision and excited to be part of their future.”

Town of New Windsor Supervisor Stephen Bedetti said, “The Town of New Windsor is proud to welcome Garonit USA to our community. Their new state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility represents a significant investment in our town, bringing high-quality, well-paying careers to local residents. This project also revitalizes long-vacant land near Stewart Airport, turning it into a hub of innovation and economic growth.”

The Garonit Pharmaceutical facility represents the latest in a series of major life sciences investments across New York State, reinforcing the state's position as a national leader in pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing. New York’s life sciences ecosystem is anchored by world-class research institutions, a highly educated workforce supported by more than 30 colleges, and strategic infrastructure — including proximity to major airports and transportation networks. With a skilled regional labor pool and a top national ranking for bioscience patents, New York State offers companies like Garonit the ideal environment to expand U.S. operations, strengthen supply chains, and deliver critical health solutions to patients around the world.