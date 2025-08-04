Third Person Charged in Connection to Tiptonville Quadruple Murder

MADISON COUNTY– Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a third person in the ongoing fugitive search for the suspect wanted in connection to the quadruple murder in Tiptonville. Monday morning agents charged a Jackson woman with Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder.

At the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents began investigating the deaths of four individuals that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th along Carrington Road in Tiptonville. Early in the investigation, TBI agents, in coordination with a variety of local, state, and federal authorities, identified Austin Drummond (DOB 8/31/1996) as a suspect. Agents obtained warrants for Drummond charging him with four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Further investigation revealed that an associate of Drummond, Dearrah Sanders (DOB 2/10/2002), assisted him following the murders.

Monday, agents obtained warrants charging Sanders with Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder. She will be booked into the Lake County Jail.

Also charged in connection with this case are 29-year-old Tanaka Brown and 29-year-old Giovontie Thomas, both charged with Accessory After the Fact to 1st Degree Murder. Brown is also facing a charge of Tampering with Evidence.

At the time of this release, Drummond remained at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.