Kimberly Amadon Named CEO of DESSANGE Group North America

Kimberly Amadon, CEO of DESSANGE Group North America

DESSANGE International names Kimberly Amadon CEO of North America, reinforcing a commitment to franchise success, innovation, and elevated guest experiences.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DESSANGE International, owner of FS Cut & Color (formerly Fantastic Sams ), Camille Albane, and DESSANGE Paris, is proud to announce the promotion of Kimberly Amadon to Chief Executive Officer of DESSANGE Group North America (DGNA), effective immediately.A seasoned executive and transformational leader, Amadon brings more than two decades of experience in the beauty, salon, and retail industries. As former Chief Operating Officer of FS Cut & Color, she played a pivotal role in modernizing the company, leading a full-scale rebrand, implementing innovative technology platforms, and expanding and strengthening vendor partnerships. Her leadership has been instrumental in aligning regional operations, expanding education programs, and driving measurable growth across the franchise network.“It’s an honor to lead a brand with such a rich history. At FS, we're redefining what affordable luxury looks like in the salon space,” says Amadon, CEO of DESSANGE Group North America. “With stronger training, smarter systems, and a guest-first mindset, FS Cut & Color is ready for what’s next—creating real opportunity for franchisees who want to grow with a modern, forward-focused brand.”“After five years with the company and one year in the COO role, Kimberly and her team have successfully strengthened our franchise network,” says Marie-Laure Simonin Braun, CEO of DESSANGE International. “Kimberly’s focus on supporting franchisees and addressing their challenges reflects her deep passion and dedication to our industry.”The three franchise salon brands—FS Cut & Color, with over 500 locations in North America; Camille Albane, an upscale urban French salon brand; and DESSANGE Paris, a global leader in luxury hair salons and spas—remain at the forefront of the international salon franchise industry.

