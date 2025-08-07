Glossed Auto Detailing Announces Launch of Mobile Car Detailing Services in Fairfax, Virginia

A new locally owned brand sets out to redefine car detailing in Fairfax with high-end ceramic coating services and mobile convenience.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glossed Auto Detailing is officially open for business in Fairfax, Virginia, offering a fresh, modern take on car detailing services . The newly launched brand delivers showroom-level auto care directly to homes and offices with professional mobile detailing and advanced ceramic coating services.“We launched Glossed to give Fairfax drivers something they’ve been missing — top-tier detailing without the hassle of leaving home. It’s not just a car wash — it’s full restoration and protection, right in your driveway.” ~ Founder and CEO.Introducing a Smarter Way to Detail in FairfaxGlossed Auto Detailing brings is an ultimate package of car detailing services to customers throughout the Fairfax area. With a wide range of services from interior shampooing to paint correction and long-lasting ceramic coatings, every job is done on-site by vetted, trained technicians who show up with all the tools and materials needed.Their goal? Make it easy for busy professionals, families, and car lovers in Fairfax to get expert-level car detailing services without wasting time at a shop.Ceramic Coating Services for Long-Term Paint ProtectionGlossed’s signature service — professional-grade ceramic coating — is ideal for preserving vehicle paint through Fairfax’s year-round weather conditions. The coating creates a hydrophobic barrier that protects against UV rays, oxidation, tree sap, bird droppings, and more.“Fairfax drivers invest in their vehicles, so we make sure they stay protected and look incredible for years,” said Ellis. “Our ceramic coating services in Fairfax are designed to outlast traditional waxes and sealants — and keep your car shining.”Locally Owned. Transparent Pricing. Premium Results.As a locally owned brand, Glossed is built on values that Fairfax residents appreciate: integrity, convenience, and great service. Every job comes with upfront pricing, flexible packages, and a satisfaction guarantee.Glossed also offers special car detailing coupons and seasonal promotions to celebrate the brand’s launch, including discounted rates for new customers and bundled ceramic coating deals.Serving All of Fairfax, VAGlossed is now serving neighborhoods across Fairfax — from Fair Lakes and Oakton to Burke and Annandale. Whether it’s a commuter sedan, luxury SUV, or family minivan, Fairfax residents can schedule a car detailing appointment without leaving their driveway.Services include:- Interior & exterior detailing- Paint correction- Ceramic coating- Headlight restoration- Full detailing packagesNow Booking Fairfax Car Detailing AppointmentsGlossed Car Detailing Services is now open for Fairfax locals to schedule their auto detailing appointment online at https://www.glossedautodetail.com/ . It's time to look at jaw dropping ceramic coating packages and upgrades like headlight restoration or interior odor treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.