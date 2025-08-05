Equinox Guiding Service Hosts First AMGA Rock Guide Course in Camden, Maine

Woman Climbing in Camden

Equinox Guiding Service hosts the first AMGA Rock Guide Course in Camden, raising the bar for professional climbing in Midcoast Maine.

This course marks a new chapter for climbing in Maine, ensuring our clients receive instruction at the highest professional standard.” — Noah Kleiner

CAMDEN, ME, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equinox Guiding Service, Midcoast Maine’s premier climbing guide service, has made history by hosting the first ever American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) Rock Guide Course in Camden, Maine.

The 10‑day course brought together four Equinox instructors for intensive professional development under the leadership of Paul Koubek and Paul Rachele, both internationally certified IFMGA Mountain Guides. The training covered advanced technical systems, risk management, and client care — raising the bar for climbing instruction in Maine.

“This was a huge milestone not just for Equinox, but for the entire Maine climbing community,” said Noah Kleiner, owner of Equinox Guiding Service and the only AMGA Multi‑Pitch Instructor in the state. “Hosting the Rock Guide Course in Camden shows our commitment to professionalism, client care, and delivering the highest level of guiding in Midcoast Maine.”

Equinox Guiding Service is AMGA‑accredited, a distinction held by only a select number of guide services nationwide. This accreditation made it possible for the Rock Guide Course to take place in Camden — the first of its kind in the region.

Why It Matters for Climbers in Maine

• Equinox guides now hold training at the highest national and international standards.

• Clients can book guided trips knowing they are supported by a team trained in professional risk management and advanced climbing instruction.

• With operations in Camden, Acadia National Park, Clifton Crags, and beyond, Equinox offers climbing experiences unmatched in expertise and local knowledge.

The course reflects Equinox’s dedication to both its guides and its clients, ensuring that Midcoast Maine remains a destination for world‑class climbing.

About Equinox Guiding Service

Founded in 2016, Equinox Guiding Service is based in Camden, Maine, and provides guided rock and ice climbing trips, climbing instruction, and professional development programs. As an AMGA‑accredited service, Equinox is committed to the highest standards of safety, education, and client experience.

