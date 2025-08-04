ShoWorks and StockShowAuctions.com Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Revolutionize Junior Livestock Auctions

Brent Graves with StockShowAuctions.com Sells a Junior Livestock sale in Colorado

The future of junior livestock auction management is here. It makes more money for the youth exhibitor, it’s easier for buyers and greatly reduces the stress and workload on the committee members.” — Brent Graves, Auctioneer

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShoWorks, the industry leader in junior livestock entries since 1994, and StockShowAuctions.com, a premier online auction platform launched in 2020, are thrilled to announce a transformative collaboration that sets a new standard for junior livestock auctions. This strategic relationship combines ShoWorks’ unparalleled expertise in livestock show management with StockShowAuctions.com’s innovative online auction capabilities, delivering a seamless, full-service experience for exhibitors, fair organizers, and buyers.Born out of the necessity to provide exhibitors with an efficient way to market show animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, StockShowAuctions.com has quickly become a trusted platform for junior livestock auctions . Meanwhile, ShoWorks has long been the gold standard for managing junior livestock entries, easing the administrative burden on staff and volunteers while prioritizing exhibitor success. Both companies share a commitment to exceptional customer service and operational efficiency, making this collaboration a natural evolution in the industry.This groundbreaking integration allows junior livestock fairs to seamlessly transfer show data from ShoWorks into StockShowAuctions.com , enabling a comprehensive auction management solution. The integrated system offers full sale management, live simulcast bidding, professional video production and streaming, and access to high-quality sound, video, and consumables tailored to the needs of junior auctions. Additionally, auction data compiled during the event in the StockShowAuctions.com system can be transferred back to ShoWorks, ensuring a complete, streamlined workflow for fair organizers. This all-in-one approach empowers fairs to deliver a professional, engaging, and efficient auction experience while simplifying the process for exhibitors and organizers alike.“This collaboration is a game-changer for exhibitors, buyers and fair organizers,” said Brent Graves, auctioneer and co-owner at StockShowAuctions.com. “Our shared focus on exhibitor success and operational excellence ensures that every auction is accessible, professional, and seamless, from start to finish.”For more information about this collaboration or to learn how ShoWorks and StockShowAuctions.com can elevate your junior livestock auction, visit FairSoftware.com or StockShowAuctions.com.

