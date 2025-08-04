DUPR and All Racquet Sports Announce adidas as Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 Collegiate Pickleball Tour

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) and All Racquet Sports, the official licensee of adidas Pickleball in the U.S., are proud to announce adidas as the Presenting Sponsor of the Fall 2025 DUPR Collegiate Pickleball Tour.

This collaboration marks a major milestone for the collegiate game, aligning the world’s most data-driven pickleball platform with one of the most iconic brands in sport. The tour will feature five events across the country, including the Collegiate component at the Pickleball World Championships, and is expected to engage more than 4,000 players from over 125 colleges, with additional high school tie-in events to help grow the game at the grassroots level.

In a joint statement, the two organizations said: “We believe collegiate pickleball represents the future of the sport. This partnership is about building infrastructure, driving visibility, and empowering the next generation of athletes. All Racquet Sports and adidas share DUPR’s commitment to elevating the game through performance, innovation, and community. Together, we’re not just supporting college players—we’re investing in leaders who will shape the future of pickleball.”

Through this partnership, adidas and All Racquet Sports will support the collegiate tour’s growth by participating in on-site activations and exploring new ways to engage players, clubs, and fans with performance-driven products and experiences.

“Adidas’ global vision - ‘Through sport, we have the power to change lives’ - perfectly aligns with what we’re building together. Collegiate pickleball is more than a trend; it’s a movement. And this partnership gives it the platform and resources it deserves,” said Bryan Ogle of ARS.



About adidas & All Racquet Sports

All Racquet Sports (ARS) is the official U.S. licensee and distributor of adidas pickleball and padel. As adidas' exclusive partner in these rapidly growing racquet sports, ARS oversees product development, athlete partnerships, marketing, and grassroots growth. From top-ranked professionals to college programs and local clubs, ARS is building the adidas brand across the country with performance-driven gear and community-first activations. ARS also supports major events, player development, and retail expansion through innovative programs that elevate the game at every level. Learn more at www.allracquetsports.com.

For additional inquiries, please contact collegiate@allracquetsports.com.



About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), PPA, Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and Collegiate Pickleball, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

