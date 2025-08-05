Radical Feng Shui: Energy & Performance Expert Redesigns Living and Working Environments for Clarity and Momentum

Book your Radical Diagnosis

Blending ancient Eastern wisdom with modern Western performance science, Ulrike Oswald is reshaping how professionals think about their work space environment.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move blending ancient Eastern wisdom with modern Western performance science, Ulrike Oswald , a Barcelona-based energy and performance expert and former Health IT marketing leader, is reshaping how professionals think about their environments — with her pioneering method: Radical Feng Shui Drawing from years of experience in fast-paced international roles — and witnessing firsthand how space impacts stress, behavior, and decision-making — Oswald now guides individuals and teams to reconfigure their living and working spaces for greater clarity, direction, and energy. “This isn’t about aesthetics,” Oswald explains. “It’s about behavior, systems, and making sure your space is aligned with the life you actually want.”A Practical Method for High-Pressure LivesRooted in classical Feng Shui, energy profiling, and Oswald’s own real-world insights from the B2B health tech space, Radical Feng Shui offers a results-driven, grounded approach for people in transition — whether personal, professional, or both.The method avoids vague advice or spiritual jargon. Instead, it delivers structured, applicable tools to improve focus, decision-making, and mental clarity through spatial realignment. “We upgrade software, teams, and systems all the time,” she says. “But most people live and work in spaces that quietly sabotage their energy. That’s what I help shift — fast.”What the Method IncludesRadical Feng Shui combines:• Energetic floorplan analysis• Identification of key blockages and opportunity zones• Personalized recommendations based on energy type and lifestyle• Simple but strategic changes to enhance flow, calm, and cognitive clarityNo construction, no decor shopping. Just small, realigned moves that unlock momentum.The Flagship: Radical DiagnosisMost clients begin with the Radical Diagnosis — a remote analysis of their home, or office layout, and personal energy profile. Within a few days, they receive a detailed report outlining what’s working, what’s draining them, and what steps to take first. “When your space shifts, you shift. It’s measurable. It’s fast,” Oswald adds. “This is for people who are ready to act.”About Ulrike OswaldUlrike Oswald is the founder of Radical Feng Shui and a consultant for professionals seeking clear, no-nonsense support for change. With two decades of experience in international B2B marketing, wellness, and systems thinking, she bridges business logic with ancient principles — without losing sight of real-world results. She works internationally from Barcelona, offering services in English, Spanish, and German.Media ContactName: Ulrike OswaldEmail: ulrike@ulrikeoswald.comWebsite: https://ulrikeoswald.com/ Instagram: @ulrikeoswald.fengshuiLocation: Barcelona, SpainLearn more or book your Radical Diagnosis at https://ulrikeoswald.com/ Because in radical times, your space needs to perform as clearly as you do.

