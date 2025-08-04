AUR ENTERPRISES LLC Redefines Computer Sales with Tailored Systems and Expert Support

Aur Enterprise LLC

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a quiet stretch of East Main Street, behind an unassuming storefront, AUR ENTERPRISES LLC is redefining how American institutions and individuals access high-performance computing.Though formally incorporated and effective July 26, 2025, AUR ENTERPRISES LLC has been an established name in the computer hardware sales and consulting business. The company’s new legal structure builds on years of experience serving a diverse client base and marks a significant step towards nationwide expansion. AUR ENTERPRISE LLC is not a startup in the traditional sense,” said Carl Kastner, Founder of AUR ENTERPRISES LLC. “We’ve been doing this work for years—providing systems, solving problems and staying close to our customers’ evolving needs.”From its Richardson headquarters at 110 E. Main St. 75081, the company offers desktop PCs, gaming rigs, business laptops, and IT peripherals. Each system is tailored to the customer’s exact specifications, whether they’re a developer building cloud environments or a school upgrading outdated labs.“We’re not just selling boxes. We’re engineering solutions,” said a senior systems consultant.With a team of technicians, consultants, and support staff, AUR ENTERPRISES LLC delivers nationwide and serves both retail customers and institutional buyers. AUR specializes in bulk pricing, sourcing assistance, and after-sales technical support—a service model uncommon in wholesale IT.“Our goal is to be more than a vendor. We want to be a strategic partner,” Carl said. “Technology is always changing. Our job is to help our customers keep up without breaking their budgets.”The company maintains direct relationships with suppliers and stocks key components locally to avoid delays. This inventory strategy, coupled with technical expertise, positions AUR ENTERPRISES LLC to navigate supply chain disruptions with agility.To learn more or place a custom order, visit https://aurgaming.com or email info@aurgaming.com. AUR ENTERPRISES LLC also shares updates and insights via the following channels:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579122142345 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AURENTERPRISESLLC LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aur-enterprises-llc/ X: https://x.com/aurenterpisellc

