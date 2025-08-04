New Tax Incentive Spurs Interest in Charter-Ready Yachts Among U.S. Business Owners

Catamaran as a business

IRS bonus depreciation rules allow qualified buyers to deduct the full cost of eligible yachts in the first year of ownership

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of American business owners are exploring yacht ownership in 2025 following renewed attention to a U.S. tax incentive that allows for 100% bonus depreciation on certain qualifying assets, including charter-ready vessels.According to Virgin Islands Yacht Broker (VIYB), inquiries have increased from buyers seeking to utilize this provision for tax planning. Under IRS Section 168(k), assets used in a trade or business—including yachts meeting specific operational criteria—can qualify for immediate first-year depreciation, offering significant potential tax savings."This isn't new legislation, but awareness is growing among high-income individuals who are exploring legitimate ways to offset taxable income," said Steve Varrow, founder of VIYB. "Yachts placed in charter service or used in a documented business context may qualify, provided they meet IRS rules for depreciation eligibility."The announcement follows the recent listing of a 2022 Fountaine Pajot Alegria 67 in Grenada, a vessel VIYB confirms meets the key requirements for bonus depreciation under current tax law. The yacht is configured for charter use and currently located in a favorable jurisdiction for business structuring.Tax professionals caution that buyers must demonstrate “material participation” and maintain clear records of business use to satisfy the IRS. VIYB works with marine tax advisors to help clients evaluate eligibility and ensure appropriate ownership structures.A full explainer of the rules, along with examples and professional guidance, is available in VIYB’s newly published article:👉 Buy a Yacht and Write It Off: 100% Bonus DepreciationAbout Virgin Islands Yacht Broker (VIYB):VIYB is a boutique brokerage based in the British Virgin Islands, specializing in catamarans and charter-ready yachts for international clients. The firm provides full-service support for sales, ownership structuring, and charter planning in the Caribbean and U.S. markets.Media Contact:Steve VarrowVirgin Islands Yacht BrokerEmail: steve@virginislandsyachtbroker.comWebsite: www.virginislandsyachtbroker.com

