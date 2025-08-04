Financial Advisor Training Institute Partners with Scale Selling to Power Non-Profit Growth

The Financial Advisor Training Institute - 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization Scale Selling Corporation - Global Marketing Firm & Franchise Network Terry has been in the financial services industry in the independent channel for 32 years. Spencer has been in the online business, SaaS & digital marketing industry for 6 years and has a passion for financial advising; authoring 2 books, launching various marketing softwares and establishing a global franchise network of marketing agencies.

The Financial Advisor Training Institute has created a strategic partnership with Scale Selling Corporation to expand its nonprofit training program.

FATI’s mission aligns with the kind of real-world impact we want to amplify.” — Spencer Williams

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial Advisor Training Institute (FATI) has announced a strategic partnership with Scale Selling, a leading digital marketing franchise network and growth firm, to expand nationwide awareness and enrollment in its nonprofit training program for aspiring financial advisors.

FATI, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, engages in the provision of a 14-week online training program that helps adults become licensed financial advisors with job placement included. Through this partnership, Scale Selling will help accelerate FATI’s mission by leading digital campaigns, SEO optimization, and content-driven outreach to the United States and career-changers nationwide.

Partnering with Scale Selling empowers the Financial Advisor Training Institute to reach more individuals who are ready for a career shift but don’t know where or how to start. The Scale Selling team brings deep experience in scaling impact-driven brands, and is excited about what this means for national visibility.

Scale Selling will support FATI through:

• Conversion-focused web optimization

• Paid advertising for free information sessions

• Storytelling and social marketing to highlight real graduate success stories, handle career-changing fears and provide education

• SEO and backlink strategies to increase discoverability

“This is the kind of mission that creates a ripple effect. When we support FATI, we’re not just helping a nonprofit: we’re helping people completely change their lives. Those people go on to become financial advisors who help even more families achieve financial security. It’s a movement with exponential value, and that, is what growth marketing should be about,” said Spencer Williams, founder of Scale Selling Corporation.

This partnership is part of FATI’s broader initiative to close the growing talent gap in the U.S. financial services sector - over 300,000 financial advisors are expected to retire by 2033.

About Financial Advisor Training Institute (FATI) and Scale Selling:

The Financial Advisor Training Institute (FATI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to closing the talent gap in the U.S. financial services industry. FATI offers a 14-week, fully online training program that prepares individuals to become licensed financial advisors—no finance degree or prior experience required. The program includes comprehensive preparation for the SIE, Series 7, and Series 66 licensing exams, as well as job readiness training and personalized job placement support. With a mission to empower career changers, underrepresented professionals, and aspiring advisors nationwide, FATI partners with over 150 financial firms to help graduates launch high-impact, high-income careers in finance.

To see if you're ready, visit: https://career-readiness.financialadvisortraininginstitute.com

About Scale Selling Corporation:

Scale Selling is a global group of internet marketing agencies with one goal in mind: To Scale Your Businesses Sales. Scale Selling engages in the provision of digital marketing, branding and advertising solutions. Scale Selling serves companies through big data, software, strategy, marketing automation and branding. The company was founded by Spencer Williams and Michael Koumborelos on July 15th, 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

The partnership is an initiative designed by Scale Selling data analysis for helping them reach more future financial advisors - especially those outside of traditional finance or with fear around changing careers.

Free Info Session - Financial Advisor Training Institute - Ready to improve your life?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.