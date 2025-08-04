University Debt Turns Teens Away: NGTU Launches Results Week Support

TikTok Lives, peer advice, and expert live chats offered as UCAS applications fall and student debt soars past £45,000

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the average student now leaving university over £45,000 in debt and UCAS entry rates at their lowest since 2015, a growing number of young people are questioning whether higher education is worth the cost.

For many, university feels less like a launchpad and more like a financial risk. This Results Day, Not Going To Uni (NGTU) is stepping in with a week-long campaign spotlighting credible, supported alternatives.

Each day at 6pm, NGTU ambassadors Ollie Youngman and Ethan Woolsgrove will host TikTok and Instagram Lives designed to support young people through what can be an uncertain and anxiety-inducing time. The relatable, down-to-earth sessions will cover everything from rethinking university plans to dealing with night-before nerves.

NGTU Ambassador Ethan Woolsgrove said: “I’m nearing the final year of my apprenticeship, and I think it’s important to share what I’ve learned with others considering that route. But more than that, I want to be someone students can talk to if they’re feeling worried about their results. This initiative is brilliant. The idea that someone could be scrolling TikTok the night before Results Day and end up chatting with people who feel exactly the same way? That’s powerful.”

“This Results Day isn’t just another milestone, it marks the moment where huge numbers of young people decide they can’t afford to take the uni route,” says Prue Day, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Research. “Our work isn’t about university or bust, it’s about real, achievable alternatives. We want to show young people the options that are available to them, in the places they’re already scrolling.”

Results Week Content Overview

Day Focus Platform

• Mon 11 August 6pm Real Talk: No scripts, just stories TikTok & Instagram Live

• Tue 12 August 6pm Late pivots: What if uni changes your mind? TikTok & Instagram Live

• Wed 13 August 6pm Pre-Results nerves: support livestream TikTok & Instagram Live

• Thu 14 August 10am – 4pm All‑day expert drop-in live chat Notgoingtouni.co.uk

• Fri 15 August 6pm After results? Here’s what to do: next steps TikTok & Instagram Live

NGTU’s live chat on Results Day will guide students, parents, and careers advisers through the full range of options beyond university, including over 200 real-time opportunities on the NGTU site, with leading employers like Toyota & Lexus, KPMG, QA, and ICAEW.

Conor Cotton, now Managing Director of NGTU, began his career with no degree and no clear plan. He started at NGTU as a Junior Sales Executive. “That uncertainty turned into opportunity, and that’s what we want to show students this week,” he said. “Our work isn’t about deterring people from university; it’s about showing the full range of paths that can lead to success.”

You can follow @notgoingtouni to catch the lives in action.

