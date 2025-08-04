Family Scholar House, MMY US Ribbon Cutting for First Cold-Form Steel, Modular, Volumetric, LEED Platinum Home in US.

Ribbon cutting at 11:30 AM Tuesday, August 5, at 913 South 42nd Street, Louisville, KY for the first single-family home developed by Family Scholar House.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 11:30 AM on Tuesday, August 5, at 913 South 42nd Street, Louisville, KY, Family Scholar House and MMY US will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the first single-family home developed by Family Scholar House. Speakers will include Louisville Mayor Craig Greenburg and Family Scholar House CEO Cathe Dykstra.

This is also the very first cold-form steel, modular, volumetric home to achieve LEED Platinum certification in the United States, and was manufactured in Louisville by MMY US. This innovative home and others like it will be an affordable housing option for families earning 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Following the speakers, tours of the new LEED Platinum home will be available, providing attendees with an opportunity to witness firsthand the innovative design and sustainable features of this pioneering project.

This event aims to bring together community leaders, stakeholders, and residents to celebrate a project that embodies the future of construction, sustainability, and social responsibility.

About Family Scholar House

The mission of Family Scholar House is to end the cycle of poverty and transform our community by empowering families and youth to succeed in education and achieve life-long self-sufficiency. We serve residential and nonresidential student parents and their children with a comprehensive, holistic continuum of care that meets them where they are and empowers them toward their educational, career and family goals. Family Scholar House,based in Louisville, KY has 5 residential campuses, home to 247 student parent families and 32 foster alumni —all pursuing post-secondary education. In addition, FSH provides supportive wrap-around services for students and their families across the country.

About MMY US

MMY US , based in Louisville, manufactures and delivers high quality, climate resistant, steel modular housing, as a general contractor and a manufacturer. The goal is to build high quality affordable & workforce housing, built in the USA for the USA.

