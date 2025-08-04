Custom Display Packaging Market to Hit USD 39.7 Billion by 2035, Driven by Visual Merchandising & Sustainability Trends

custom display packaging market custom display packaging market materials type

Global custom display packaging market to reach USD 39.7 billion by 2035 as brands focus on sustainability, visual appeal, and POS marketing impact.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global custom display packaging market is set for a period of strong growth, with its value projected to rise from USD 24.7 billion in 2025 to USD 39.7 billion by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This robust expansion is being driven by the critical need for brands to differentiate themselves through visually appealing and functional packaging, both in traditional retail and the rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

Valued at USD 23.4 billion in 2024, the market continues to gain momentum as packaging evolves from a simple container to a powerful marketing tool. Custom display packaging holds a significant 25-30% share within the point-of-sale (POS) display market, highlighting its central role in visual merchandising and influencing impulse purchases.

"We see this in the rate of adoption of some of the sustainable packaging solutions we have developed, where our customers and ultimately the end consumer have been reluctant to make the change due to cost considerations," remarked Mondi CEO Andrew King, a sentiment that underscores the industry's delicate balance between innovation, sustainability, and affordability. For companies, demonstrating environmental responsibility has become not just a compliance necessity but a competitive advantage that builds brand trust and loyalty.

Floor Stand Displays Dominate Retail Footprint

The market is being shaped by specific, high-impact packaging formats. Floor stand displays are projected to hold the largest share, accounting for over 33.8% of the market in 2025. Their strategic placement in high-traffic areas makes them a versatile promotional tool and a functional product holder, favored by retailers for showcasing a wide variety of products from food to electronics. Their cost-effective design and ease of assembly further boost their demand, making them an essential part of in-store marketing strategies.

Paper and Paperboard Lead the Charge for Sustainability

In an era of heightened environmental awareness, material choice is a primary market dynamic. Paper and paperboard are expected to dominate the market with a 62.5% share in 2025, driven by their eco-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness, and design versatility. As a biodegradable and recyclable alternative to plastic, these materials provide excellent surfaces for high-quality graphics, which is crucial for attracting customer attention. This trend is further accelerated by growing regulatory pressure to reduce plastic use and the widespread adoption of circular economy principles globally.

Food and Beverage Industry Drives Bulk Demand

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of custom display packaging, with a 38.2% market share in 2025. This sector’s reliance on visually appealing packaging is driven by intense brand competition and the importance of point-of-sale marketing. As the market for packaged and convenience foods expands, especially in emerging economies, companies are leveraging custom displays to boost product visibility and encourage impulse purchases.

Global Growth Fueled by E-commerce and Urbanization

The growth of the custom display packaging market is a global phenomenon, with key regions showing strong performance. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China (6.2% CAGR) and India (6.0% CAGR), is leading the charge due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a booming e-commerce sector.

- In the United States, the market is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR, powered by the robust expansion of e-commerce and a strong consumer preference for sustainable packaging.

- Germany is set to expand at a 5.4% CAGR, driven by a strong industrial base and a consumer base that favors premium, eco-conscious brands.

- Japan’s market is also robust, with a 5.3% CAGR, as it caters to a sophisticated consumer base that values personalized and aesthetically appealing packaging.

These growth rates underscore the market’s responsiveness to both technological innovation in developed economies and rapid retail modernization in emerging ones.

Market Consolidation and Strategic Innovation

The custom display packaging market features a mix of large, established players and agile, emerging companies. Leading players like AlphaGlobal Packaging, Amcor plc, and DS Smith maintain their market positions through extensive distribution networks and a focus on both sustainable and functional solutions. The industry is also seeing significant strategic moves, such as the acquisition of DS Smith by International Paper for USD 7.2 billion in October 2024, a move that strengthens International Paper’s presence in fiber-based packaging and display solutions across Europe.

Emerging players like PakFactory and Ibex Packaging are successfully targeting niche markets with highly customized, high-quality display solutions, demonstrating the market's continued potential for innovation. As consumer priorities shift and regulatory landscapes evolve, the custom display packaging market will remain a critical part of a brand’s strategy for differentiation and customer engagement.

This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by Future Market Insights. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This press release highlights significant shifts in the custom display packaging market, which is experiencing a pivotal change driven by consumer demand for healthier, more transparent products.

