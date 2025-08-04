Missing Person in Tamworth
CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
August 4, 2025
Tamworth, NH – On Sunday, August 3, 2025, shortly after 11:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a woman had been reported missing from a residence on Mays Way. The woman was Cheryl Gill, 71, of Tamworth, NH. She left the residence on foot and had been last seen at 8:30 p.m.
Along with NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of the NH State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, New England K-9, Upper Valley Search and Rescue, and Action Ambulance responded. In addition to K-9s, three drone units were also used in the search effort.
Cheryl was found over 5 miles away shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Monday, August 4. She was uninjured but was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.