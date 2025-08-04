Dirt Bike Crash with Injury in Berlin

CONTACT:

August 4, 2025

Berlin, NH – On the morning of Saturday, August 2, 2025, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Jacob Shapiro, 23, of Framingham, Massachusetts, was operating his dirt bike as the lead rider in his group of three on the Yamaha Connector Trail in Berlin. On a straight section of the trail, Shapiro lost control of his dirt bike while riding over a bumpy ledge section. He was subsequently thrown from his machine and sustained injuries in the crash. Immediate aid was rendered by his riding companions and bystanders that came upon the crash. A 911 call was made from the scene requesting medical assistance.

A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Fire Department Ambulance, Berlin Police Department, and Conservation Officers began. Berlin Fire Department utilized their UTV to transport personnel to the scene. Shapiro was subsequently transported from the scene by this UTV to an awaiting Berlin Fire Department Ambulance that was staged roadside. He was then transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Concluding an on-scene investigation of this crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor in the crash to have been associated with excessive speed for the existing trail conditions. Shapiro was issued a summons for operating an OHRV at an unreasonable speed for the existing conditions.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts to always operate cautiously throughout the varying terrain present on OHRV trails, especially in the dusty trail conditions currently present.