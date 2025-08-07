12New.AI Launches ZOPAAgent.AI to Auto-Negotiate Deals from Draft to Award Letter

ZOPAAgent.ai drives every buyer–supplier negotiation straight into the Zone of Possible Agreement — faster, fairer, and powered by data instead of guesswork.

ZOPAAgent.ai handles the entire negotiation cycle—helping procurement teams save time and secure better deals. It negotiates RFPs with suppliers, maximising outcomes with auditable results.” — Vitaliy Goncharuk, founder and CEO at 12New.ai

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 12New.AI introduces ZOPAAgent.AI , an AI agent that automates negotiations with suppliers — maximising outcomes and unlocking millions in procurement savings.Built on an advanced Large Language Model (LLM), ZOPAAgent.AI autonomously drives deals from initial draft to final award letter, saving procurement teams over 60 hours per month per tender. Vitaliy Goncharuk , Founder and CEO of 12New.AI:“ZOPAAgent.ai drives every buyer–supplier negotiation straight into the Zone of Possible Agreement — faster, fairer, and powered by data instead of guesswork.Powered by AI, the agent handles the entire negotiation cycle—helping procurement teams save time, secure better deals, and refocus staff on higher-value work. It negotiates RFPs with suppliers, maximising outcomes with auditable results.”What Problem Does it Address?- Overloaded procurement team: ZOPAAgent.ai takes over 70%–80% of a procurement manager’s functions, so implementing the agent radically improves the capacity of the procurement team.- Ineffective negotiation tactics: ZOPAAgent.ai selects the optimal negotiation tactic tailored to the specific set of suppliers.- Financial losses: ZOPAAgent.ai analyses bids with thousands of items, compares them against competitor bids, and builds the most effective negotiation tactics to reduce prices and achieve the best value.How ZOPAAgent.AI Works- Step #1. ZOPAAgent.AI analyses your RFP, distributes it across suppliers, collects their initial bids and defines the best tactics to negotiate with each of them.- Step #2. The AI agent writes negotiation letters with counter-offers in your corporate voice.- Step #3. ZOPAAgent.AI evaluates revised offers, highlights deltas versus previous rounds, and updates scoring dashboards automatically.- Step #4. Once the most favorable terms are reached, the agent creates final award letters for the winner, professional rejection notices for others, and formally closes the negotiation.Register to gain early access to ZOPAAgent.AI.Website: https://zopaagent.ai/ How to use it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXACbqCRqOA About 12New.AI(A20Lab, Inc.)12New.AI is a US-based company developing AI agents for Procurement. It was founded in 2022 by Vitaliy Goncharuk(founder of Augmented Pixels, acquired by Qualcomm in 2022). The company is backed by Plug and Play Center and other investors.For additional information, please contact: maya.yarova@12new.aiFor pilot programs and demos, please contact: hello@12new.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.