REMINDER: NCDEQ Division of Water Resources to hold public hearing on water quality impacts from Mountain Valley Pipeline proposal

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold a public hearing on Aug. 12 in order to hear public comment on Mountain Valley Pipeline’s LLC application for a 401 water quality certification related to the proposed construction of 5.2 miles of a high pressure, steel, natural gas transmission pipeline in Rockingham County.

Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Aug. 12, 2025

Where: Eden City Hall Council Chambers, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, N.C., 27288

Register: Sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

MVP is seeking a 401 water quality certification related to the proposed construction of the 30-inch diameter, high-pressure steel natural gas transmission pipeline between Pittsylvania County, Virginia, and Rockingham County, North Carolina. Approximately 5.2 miles of the pipeline is proposed to be located in North Carolina.

According to the application, the project would permanently impact 52 linear feet of jurisdictional intermittent streams and would temporarily impact 722 linear feet of jurisdictional streams and 2.9494 acres of 404 jurisdictional wetlands.

Per Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, state 401 water quality certifications are required for federally permitted or licensed activities, including construction or operations of facilities that could result in a discharge to navigable waters.

The 401 water quality certification would assess whether the proposal would meet state water quality standards, and whether the project has avoided or minimized impacts to surface waters or wetlands, among other considerations.

According to the application, the pipeline is proposed to provide natural gas to meet specific requests for natural gas to Enbridge Gas North Carolina and Duke Energy Carolinas to meet growing supply and resiliency needs.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the public to submit verbal and/or written comments regarding the 401 water quality certification application. DWR is unable to guarantee that there will be enough time to hear comments from all people who register to speak.

In addition to speaking at the public hearing, the public can also submit comments by mail or email. Written comments must be received by DWR no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. Please submit written comments using this link (use project number 20181638; version 4): Public comment link .

Written comments may also be submitted via mail to: Sue Homewood, 401 Permitting, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC, 27699-1617.

The application, related materials, and the draft community profile are available online: Permit file.