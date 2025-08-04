California Creative Solutions Inc. Achieves HIPAA Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Healthcare Data Security

California Creative Solutions Inc. Achieves HIPAA Compliance Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Healthcare Data Security

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Creative Solutions, Inc. today announced that it has officially achieved compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), a U.S. federal law designed to protect sensitive patient health information, following a rigorous six-month audit conducted by London Cert Limited. This achievement validates CCS's comprehensive safeguards for protected health information (PHI) across all operations, positioning the company as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations and federal health IT initiatives.A Compliance Framework Built for Modern Healthcare ChallengesThe certification confirms CCS Global Tech 's implementation of 50+ administrative, physical, and technical controls, including:• Advanced Access Management: Role-based permissions with mandatory multi-factor authentication for all PHI systems.• Military-Grade Encryption: SSL 1.2 encryption for data in transit and Azure-standard encryption for data at rest.• Proactive Monitoring: Real-time security alerts and comprehensive audit logs for all PHI access.• Workforce Training: Annual HIPAA certification for 100% of employees with specialized modules for technical teams.HIPAA is a U.S. federal law that sets the standard for safeguarding Protected Health Information (PHI). Compliance ensures that organizations meet strict requirements for the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of electronic health data."With healthcare data breaches increasing 45% year-over-year (HIPAA Journal, 2024), this certification demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence. Whether supporting EHR implementations or healthcare analytics projects, our clients can trust that every byte of PHI is protected by enterprise-grade controls." said Raminder Singh, Founder & Group CEO.Why This Matters for Clients?• Regulatory Confidence: CCS Global Tech adheres to stringent federal requirements, reducing compliance risks for healthcare partners.• End-to-End Security: From encrypted data storage to automated logoffs, every touchpoint is secured.• Proactive Governance: Regular audits, third-party penetration testing, and documented policies ensure ongoing compliance.Ongoing Commitment to HIPAA & Data SecurityHIPAA compliance is an ongoing priority at CCS. We are committed to:• Regularly reviewing and updating our HIPAA practices.• Conducting periodic internal audits and risk assessments.• Providing ongoing HIPAA and security training for all employees.• Implementing continuous threat monitoring and risk mitigation.• Enhancing our infrastructure to address emerging threats.• Pursuing additional security and compliance frameworks.These efforts reflect our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and regulatory compliance.Verification: Stakeholders may request details at compliance@ccsglobaltech.com.About California Creative Solutions Inc.California Creative Solutions is a global technology group that unifies its core entities, CCS Global Tech, Helm360 , and CCS Learning Academy , under one cohesive brand. Together, they offer a diverse portfolio of services in Information Technology, U.S. Government technology staffing, and Technology Learning Solutions.About CCS Global TechFounded in 1997 and headquartered in Poway, California, CCS Global Tech has become a leader in IT solutions, with expertise in IT & Non-IT Staff Augmentation services and Data Solutions such as Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Data Migration and many more. With a global presence in five locations – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Costa Rica, and India – CCS employs over 700 professionals dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional results to government and commercial clients.CCS Global Tech has received numerous accolades, such as the Best of Texas Award for the CapMetro Digital Transformation, recognition as one of the Top 100 Asian Pacific American-Owned Businesses by DiversityBusiness.com, and inclusion in Inc. 500 Magazine as one of the fastest-growing small businesses in the United States. These achievements reflect CCS’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its commitment to empowering organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ccsglobaltech.com About Helm360Helm360 is a leading legal technology provider with decades of industry experience, specializing in supporting the implementation of best-of-breed legal products such as Elite 3E, Prolaw, and Intapp.As a global force in the industry, Helm360 has been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of services, including project management, business consultancy, technical consultancy, data migration (powered by Digital Eye, our intelligent data discovery, integrity, and cleansing tool), quality assurance, and test automation (powered by our H360 Automate solution).Demonstrating Helm360’s experience in legal technology advancements, Helm360 has developed Termi, an AI assistant that connects to best-of-breed systems, enabling lawyers to interact with these systems seamlessly through natural language processing (NLP). For more information, please visit www.helm360.com About CCS Learning AcademyCCS Learning Academy is a leading provider of professional development and workforce training solutions. Committed to empowering professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic workplace, the organization offers a comprehensive range of IT and non-IT training programs designed to meet diverse learning needs across industries. Its innovative approach addresses the unique challenges of individuals, enterprises, and government organizations, ensuring measurable outcomes and long-term success.CCS Learning Academy’s offerings include immersive bootcamps tailored for high-demand IT roles, custom enterprise solutions that address workforce challenges, and government-focused training programs aimed at enhancing productivity and building critical skills for public sector teams. Additionally, it provides specialized support for transitioning veterans, helping them navigate the shift from military service to civilian careers with customized training programs that align with market demands and career aspirations.Through partnerships with leading education providers such as CompTIA and ISC2, CCS Learning Academy provides access to globally recognized certifications and top-tier learning resources. These collaborations ensure that learners are equipped with industry-recognized credentials, opening doors to high-demand career opportunities. For more information, visit www.ccslearningacademy.com

