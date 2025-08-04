Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: August 04, 2025 STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO HAVE EXPANDED PRESENCE AT 2025 ERIE COUNTY FAIR Interactive Displays Will Showcase Vital Work NYSDOT Performs to Keep New Yorkers Safe Information Also Available on Careers in Transportation New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez is pleased to announce that the Department will have an expanded presence at the upcoming 2025 Erie County Fair, with three interactive exhibits that showcase the vital work NYSDOT performs every day to help New Yorkers get where they need to go safely and efficiently. The exhibits - which will be located near the Hamburg Gaming Center and Strates Shows Midway and inside the New York State Police Building - will engage fairgoers with hands-on, informational displays highlighting such activities as snow and ice removal, traffic management and technical lab work. Additionally, information will be available on how to start careers in transportation and become a member of the NYSDOT team. The fair will take place at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg, from Wednesday, August 6 through Sunday, August 17. “The Erie County Fair is one of Western New York’s best summer traditions and the New York State Department of Transportation is thrilled to expand our presence - the largest ever - at this year’s celebration,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “We’re excited for fairgoers of all ages to experience the many facets of DOT, from keeping roads and bridges safe during winter storms to learning about how we manage traffic through communication and technology to how we design and build resilient and reliable transportation infrastructure. Our interactive exhibits offer a unique opportunity for kids to learn about transportation and for adults to explore rewarding career paths with NYSDOT.” NYSDOT’s three interactive exhibits will highlight the Department’s diverse roles within the state transportation network. They include: Office of Fleet Administration & Support (Outdoor Exhibit, Near Hamburg Gaming Center/Strates Shows Midway): Fairgoers can explore a large truck-mounted snowblower and a full-size plow truck, key assets used in NYSDOT’s snow and ice operations across the state. This exhibit offers a hands-on opportunity to learn about the equipment that keeps New York’s roads safe during winter storms. An interactive display will teach young people about the basic skillsets needed in the equipment repair industry, showcasing career paths with NYSDOT. The fleet exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.