Climate action: special address by UN Secretary-General

Report: Supercharging the new energy era

A special technical report, “Seizing the moment of opportunity: supercharging the new energy era of renewables, efficiency, and electrification,” provides a high-level synthesis of the state of play of — and the economic imperative and opportunity for — accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy, with a particular focus on the roles of renewables, electrification, and energy efficiency. The report was prepared by the UN Secretary-General's Climate Action Team with the support of UN specialized agencies, funds and programmes as well as leading international institutions.

Technical Report

 

