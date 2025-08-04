Climate action: special address by UN Secretary-General

Report: Supercharging the new energy era A special technical report, “Seizing the moment of opportunity: supercharging the new energy era of renewables, efficiency, and electrification,” provides a high-level synthesis of the state of play of — and the economic imperative and opportunity for — accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy, with a particular focus on the roles of renewables, electrification, and energy efficiency. The report was prepared by the UN Secretary-General's Climate Action Team with the support of UN specialized agencies, funds and programmes as well as leading international institutions. Technical Report

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.