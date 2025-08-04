Adipic Acid Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Adipic Acid Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of adipic acid has seen a consistent growth. It is anticipated to expand from a worth of $7.11 billion in 2024 to $7.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This growth during the historic period is largely due to the rise in nylon demand, the surge in synthetic fiber production, the impact of global wars and synthetic materials, advancements in globalization and trade, as well as the growth in the electronics and consumer goods sectors.

The market size for adipic acid is predicted to witness a significant increase in the upcoming years, growing to a value of $9.17 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This expected growth in the forecast timeframe can be attributed to several factors such as the expansion of the textile industry, shifts in consumer behavior and tastes, advancements in infrastructure, the setting of higher standards for automotive fuel efficiency, and efforts to combat climate change. Major trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass biotechnological production, the use of sustainable feedstocks, incorporation of carbon capture, undertaking of decarbonization and renewable energy integration, as well as the implementation of state-of-the-art analytical and surveillance tools.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Adipic Acid Market?

The growth of the adipic acid market is projected to be driven by the expanding automobile industry. The term automobile industry refers to a group of companies and activities revolving around the design, development, manufacturing, promotion, and sale of motor vehicles. The upsurge in the automobile industry is due to factors like escalating demand for individual mobility, economic development, and urbanization. Adipic acid significantly enhances the performance, resilience, and appearance of automotive parts and materials, thereby improving the efficiency and safety of vehicles. For instance, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a renowned UK-based trade association, reported that the count of vehicles on UK roads hit 41.4 million in 2023, with a rise in car ownership by 1.6% to 35.7 million as of April 2024. Therefore, the uptrend in the automobile industry contributes significantly to the expansion of the adipic acid market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Adipic Acid Market?

Major players in the Adipic Acid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• PetroChina Company Limited

• Invista

• BASF SE

• Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Du Pont de Nemours Inc.

• LANXESS AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Solvay Société Anonyme

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Adipic Acid Market?

Leading players in the adipic acid market are concentrating on the invention of novel products such as Eco-Friendly Nylon 66 in order to remain competitive in the sector. This refers to a nylon variant manufactured through environmentally friendly practices and uses recycled or bio-based elements. For example, in August 2022, Toray Industries Inc., a textile company from Japan, introduced a 100% Bio-Based Adipic Acid. This is a fundamental component in the production of nylon 66 (polyamide 66) and was derived from sugars obtained from inedible biomass. This newly invented 100% bio-based adipic acid holds substantial potential to decrease carbon emissions and environmental harm while preserving industry-appropriate performance and quality standards. Additionally, it aids in promoting sustainable progress and answering the rising demand for eco-conscious products.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Adipic Acid Market Growth

The adipic acid market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Raw Material: Cyclohexanol, Cyclohexanone

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

3) By Application: Nylon 6, 6 Fiber, Nylon 6, 6 Resin, Polyurethanes, Adipate Esters

4) By End Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Packaging And Consumer Products, Building And Construction, Textile, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Cyclohexanol: Hydrogenation Of Cyclohexene, Cyclohexanol-Based Processes For Adipic Acid Production, Catalytic Hydrogenation Of Cyclohexanol, Production Of High-Purity Cyclohexanol For Adipic Acid Synthesis

2) By Cyclohexanone: Oxidation Of Cyclohexane To Cyclohexanone, Cyclohexanone-Based Caprolactam Process For Adipic Acid Production, Use Of Cyclohexanone As A Precursor In The Production Of Adipic Acid

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Adipic Acid Market By 2025?

In 2024, the adipic acid market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, as per the Adipic Acid Global Market Report 2025. This report covers a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

