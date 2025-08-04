Adhesives Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Adhesives Market Through 2025?

The size of the adhesives market has seen significant growth in the last few years. It is projected to increase from $76.39 billion in 2024 to $82.67 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth in the previous years can be credited to the robust economic growth in emerging markets, fast-paced technological development, and an increase in residential construction activities.

Anticipated robust growth in the adhesives market is likely to propel its value to $115.04 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 8.6%. This expansion during the forecast timeline can be associated with factors such as enhanced demand from the automotive sector, increased requirement of adhesives in the building and construction sector, swift urbanization and mounting demand from the packaging sector. Key trends to watch during the forecast period encompass the embracing of automation and instrumentation solutions, adoption of 3D vision systems, investment in rapid adhesives curing techniques, ebeam technology implementation, focus on the development of innovative products, and consideration of IoT technology adoption.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Adhesives Market?

The global economy was significantly influenced by advancements in technology. The adhesives industry, which heavily relies on technology, reaped the benefits of this trend. The increased popularity of technologies like hot melts, reactive acrylics, and UV systems can be attributed to their safety and energy efficiency. The adhesives outperformed and replaced mechanical fastening systems owing to superior performance and lesser overall costs. All these elements fueled the progress of the adhesives market throughout the historical period.

Which Players Dominate The Adhesives Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Henkel & Co. KGaA

• 3M Company

• Arkema

• Sika AG

• H.B. Fuller

• Illinois Tool Works Inc

• PPG Industries

• Dow Inc.

• Avery Dennison

• Huntsman

What Are The Future Trends Of The Adhesives Market?

Several adhesive companies are integrating IoT (Internet of Things) tech into their systems to pair machinery and intelligent devices, gaining immediate awareness and discovering manufacturing process inefficiencies. Senior management and plant managers process, examine, and make sense of this data, enhancing quality and maximizing production. To illustrate, smart systems offer insights into the operating conditions and efficiency of chemical reactors. They feature embedded software alongside analytics tools to alert plant operators and managers about potential machine malfunctions. Companies, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and H.B. Fuller, are some of the significant industrial players employing IoT technology.

Global Adhesives Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The adhesives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Adhesive Type: Structural, Tapes And Films, Threadlocks And Retainers, Liquid Gaskets, Automotive Adhesives

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCVs, Trucks, Buses, After market

3) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, MMA, Other Resin Types

4) By Application: BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery

Subsegments:

1) By Structural: Epoxy Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

2) By Tapes And Films: Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Tapes, Double-Sided Tapes, Adhesive Films, Transfer Tapes

3) By Threadlocks And Retainers: Anaerobic Threadlockers, Anaerobic Retainers, High-Strength Threadlockers

4) By Liquid Gaskets: RTV (Room-Temperature Vulcanizing) Silicone Gaskets, Non-Silicone Liquid Gaskets, Sealants

5) By Automotive Adhesives: Body-In-White Adhesives, Trim Adhesives, Glass Bonding Adhesives, Underbody Adhesives

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Adhesives Market?

In the 2025 Adhesives Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific topped the chart as the biggest market for adhesives in the previous year, followed by North America. The report provides analysis and insights on various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

