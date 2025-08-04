Aerospace Propellant Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Aerospace Propellant Market Worth?

The size of the aerospace propellant market has significantly expanded in the past few years. It is expected to rise from $6.45 billion in 2024 to $6.79 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the historic period is a result of increased space exploration activities, modernization of military aircrafts, advances in propulsion technologies, a rise in satellite launches, and growing defense budgets.

In the next few years, a significant surge is anticipated in the aerospace propellant market, which is projected to reach $8.35 billion in 2029, growing at a 5.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This expansion in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the boom in the commercial space sector, increased satellite constellation requirements, breakthroughs in eco-friendly propellants, amplified government funding towards space infrastructure and enhanced engagement of the private sector in aerospace activities. Key trends in the timeframe include the creation of more environment-friendly propellants, progress in hybrid propulsion systems, a rise in the application of green propellants, revolutionary innovations in solid rocket propellants, and enhancements in propulsion efficiency for space missions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aerospace Propellant Market?

The surge in satellite launches is anticipated to boost the expansion of the aerospace propellant market. Launching satellites involves the use of a rocket or launch vehicle to send satellites into orbit for various purposes, including research, observation, and communication. The uptick in satellite launches stems from the escalating demand for global communication, with corporations and governments becoming more reliant on satellite networks for connectivity and broadband. Aerospace propellant plays a crucial role in launching satellites, providing the necessary propulsion to thrust rockets into orbit. The propellant fuels the engines, ensuring precise control over the rocket's trajectory and speed to optimally position the satellite. For example, in January 2024, the Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization located in the US, reported that global launch activity had reached a record high for the third year in a row, with 223 attempts and 212 successes, indicating a substantial increase. Commercial launches, likewise, increased by 50% compared to 2022, and launch attempts in the United States rose by 33%. Thus, the escalating number of satellite launches is fueling the expansion of the aerospace propellants market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aerospace Propellant Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aerospace Propellant Sector?

The key players in the aerospace propellant market are diligently working on creating sophisticated solutions, such as electric propulsion systems, in a bid to aid the shift towards more eco-friendly and economically-viable propulsion technologies. An electric propulsion system works by using electrical energy to speed up a propellant, resulting in thrust for an aircraft or spacecraft. This system boasts high efficiency, reduced fuel usage, and extended operating lifetime, establishing it as a suitable option for space travel and satellites. To illustrate, Phase Four, a U.S. firm specializing in electric propulsion (EP) solutions, unveiled its monopropellant multi-mode propulsion system for satellites in October 2024. This system merges the high thrust capability of traditional chemical propulsion with the efficiency of electric propulsion. It achieves this by using a singular propellant (either hydrazine or non-toxic ASCENT) via a unique radiofrequency (RF) thruster, thereby removing the need for separate propellant tanks. This decreases the satellite's size, weight, and expense while enhancing its agility and mission adaptability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aerospace Propellant Market Share?

The aerospace propellant market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solid Propellants, Liquid Propellants, Hybrid Propellants

2) By Technology: Conventional Rocket Engines, Ion Thrusters, Nuclear Thermal Engines, Electric Propulsion Systems, Hybrid Propulsion Systems

3) By Application: Launch Vehicles, Satellite Propulsion, Space Exploration, Missile Systems, Spacecraft Maneuvering

4) By End-User: Government Organizations, Commercial Enterprises, Aerospace Contractors, Research Institutions, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Solid Propellants: Composite Propellants, Double Base Propellants, Nitramine-Based Propellants, Modified Double Base (MDB) Propellants

2) By Liquid Propellants: Monopropellants, Bipropellants

3) By Hybrid Propellants: Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB)-Based, Paraffin-Based, Polyethylene-Based

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aerospace Propellant Market?

For the year specified in the Aerospace Propellant Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the foremost region. Its projected evolution in the market keeps trending upwards. Areas incorporated within the scope of the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

