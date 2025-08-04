Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market to Reach $1240.75 Billion by 2029 with 4.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size And Growth?

The market size for manufacturing aerospace parts has been experiencing consistent growth over the past few years. Projections show that it will escalate from $981.27 billion in 2024 to reach $1021.81 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The historic growth in this market can be linked to factors such as heightened defense expenditure, increased demand in commercial aviation, worldwide economic conditions, expanding outsourcing trends, and compliance with regulations.

In the coming years, the aerospace parts manufacturing market is predicted to experience a consistent increase in size, reaching $1240.75 billion by 2029 with a 5.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include renewal and modernisation efforts, an expanding space industry, demand from emerging markets, resilience in the supply chain, and a focus on environmental sustainability. The period also expects to see trends like the integration of automation and robotics, the use of electrification and hybrid propulsion systems, the application of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), international collaboration and outsourcing, as well as cybersecurity precautions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market?

The surge in the number of passengers utilizing airports is forecasted to drive growth in the aerospace parts manufacturing market. Passenger traffic, which includes both arrivals and departures, is expected to contribute to a growing demand for aerospace parts as more aircraft are needed to accommodate the rising numbers. This term ""passenger traffic"" denotes the total distance travelled by all passengers in a specific period. It's worth noting that elevated levels of passenger traffic will help stimulate the market. As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade organization of global airlines based in Canada, there was a surge of 229.5% in international air traffic and a rise of 76.2% in total air traffic in August 2022 compared to 2021. This increase in passenger traffic is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the aerospace parts manufacturing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Airbus SAS

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• BAE Systems plc

• Safran S.A.

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Freudenberg & Co. KG

• Rolls Royce plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market?

Innovation in technology has become a discernible trend gaining momentum in the aerospace parts production sector. Predominant companies in this sphere are devoting their efforts towards creating new tech-based solutions in order to solidify their market standing. As an example, in January 2023, AI-based manufacturing optimization solutions firm Plataine Ltd., which is based in Israel, introduced their 'FabricOptimizer' solution. This innovative AI-powered solution, featuring a defect-centered nesting solution, has been specifically created to permit manufacturers to choose from a variety of options and materials quantities. The aim is to design the most efficient cutting plan for certain kits. It is incredibly useful in aerospace manufacturing as it tackles issues related to supply chain and labor by incorporating full process automation and maximizing the use of materials. It leads to a decrease in mistakes, need for rework, and waste of materials, ultimately contributing towards ongoing process enhancement.

How Is The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segmented?

The aerospace parts manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Engines, Aerostructure, Cabin Interiors, Equipment, System and Support, Avionics, Insulation Components

2) By Application: Interior, Propulsion Systems

3) By End Use: Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Other Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Engines: Turbine Engines, Turbojet Engines, Turboprop Engines

2) By Aerostructure: Fuselage Sections, Wings And Wing Components, Tail Structures

3) By Cabin Interiors: Seating Systems, Galleys And Lavatories, Cabin Lighting

4) By Equipment, System, And Support: Landing Gear Systems, Fuel Systems, Electrical Systems

5) By Avionics: Flight Control Systems, Navigation Systems, Communication Systems

6) By Insulation Components: Thermal Insulation, Acoustic Insulation, Fireproof Insulation

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market?

The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the top region for the stated year. It also projected Asia-Pacific to be the region to watch for the fastest growth in the coming period. The report included coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global overview.

