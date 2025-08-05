ELFIGO 247 Expands Emergency Roadside Assistance Program to All PMA Users in Singapore

ELFIGO Company Logo

ELFIGO launches 24/7 roadside aid for all PMA users in SG—support available even if your device wasn’t bought from them.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELFIGO Mobility , Singapore’s leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs) such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters , announced today that its innovative 24/7 emergency roadside assistance service, ELFIGO 247, is now available to all PMA users in Singapore—regardless of where their device was purchased.Previously limited to ELFIGO customers during its launch phase, the program has now been expanded in response to growing public interest and confidence in the service."ELFIGO 247 was always intended to be a nation-wide program," said Warren Chew, Managing Director of ELFIGO Mobility. "We restricted it to our own user base for the first two months solely because we wanted to be cautious and make sure we worked out all the operational kinks within our own ecosystem before rolling it out on a larger scale."Scope of ServiceFor an annual subscription of S$97, ELFIGO 247 covers:Island-wide emergency towing of PMAs (electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters)24/7 availability, including weekends and public holidaysTowing to ELFIGO's service centre (for PMAs purchased from ELFIGO)Towing to the subscriber’s residence (for PMAs not purchased from ELFIGO)Option to request diagnosis and repair at additional costThis expansion marks a major milestone in ELFIGO Mobility’s mission to improve freedom and independence for PMA users across Singapore.For more information or to subscribe, visit: https://elfigo.sg/products/elfigo247 About ELFIGO MobilityELFIGO Mobility, formerly Falcon Mobility, is Singapore’s leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs) such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Established in 2007, the company has been a pioneer in the senior mobility industry, known for its innovative value-added services including try before you buy, on-site warranty, and extended warranty. With operations in Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia, and recognized as one of Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2025 by Statista and The Straits Times, ELFIGO Mobility is dedicated to catalysing change and providing unparalleled support for enhanced senior independence. Its latest offering, ELFIGO 247, is Singapore’s first 24-hour emergency roadside assistance service for PMAs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.