Acrylic Water Based Paints Market to Reach USD $44.85 Billion by 2029 at 5.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Acrylic Water Based Paints Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Acrylic Water Based Paints Market In 2025?

The market size for acrylic water-based paints has experienced robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $33.92 billion in 2024 to $35.8 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth during the historic period is due to stricter environmental regulations, heightened consumer consciousness about the health and environmental advantages of acrylic water-based paints, evolving architectural trends favoring sustainable and environment-friendly construction materials, the expansion of construction and refurbishment activities, and increasing government initiatives in support.

In the coming years, significant expansion is anticipated in the acrylic water-based paints market, with projections estimating a rise to $44.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This projected expansion in the specified period can be linked to factors such as emerging applications, the rise in digitalized marketing strategies, the implementation of sustainable practices throughout the paint sector, increased market penetration in emerging territories, and escalating demand for bespoke and personalized color preferences using acrylic water-based paints. In the forecast period, key trends involve advanced formulation methods, inventive packaging resolutions, digital color coordination tools, the incorporation of biodegradable additives, the introduction of smart paint monitoring systems, IoT sensors, predictive maintenance algorithms, and the utilization of modular paint systems.

Download a free sample of the acrylic water based paints market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15503&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Acrylic Water Based Paints Market?

Growth in the acrylic water-based paint market is anticipated to be driven by escalating construction activities. These tasks encompass the creation, alteration, or renovation of buildings, infrastructure, and other similar structures. The surge in construction activity results from enhanced urbanization, infrastructure improvement projects, and burgeoning real estate markets, all of which stoke the demand for water-based acrylic paints. Construction undertakings often include refurbishments, renovations, and maintenance tasks to improve the aesthetic and operational aspects of existing structures, and acrylic water-based paints are utilized for both interior and exterior tasks in these projects. As an illustration, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based national statistical institution, reported in November 2023 that Great Britain's total new construction orders saw a 3.9% (£393 million) uptick in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of the same year. This increase was largely fueled by considerable boosts in new public orders and new infrastructure orders, with rises of 23.7% (£265 million) and 14.3% (£204 million), respectively. As such, the acrylic water-based paint market is being stimulated by the escalating construction activities.

Who Are The Key Players In The Acrylic Water Based Paints Industry?

Major players in the Acrylic Water Based Paints Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Masco Corporation

• RPM International Inc.

• Axalta Coating Systems Co. Ltd.

• Diamond Vogel Paints

• Valspar Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Acrylic Water Based Paints Market In The Globe?

In the acrylic water-based paint market, corporations are placing emphasis on advancements driven by bio-based technology, where they use components derived from plants in place of petroleum-based resins. The aim of this bio-inspired innovation is to diminish the environmental impact of paint manufacturing and provide green solutions to the consumers. For example, PT Mowilex Indonesia, well-known for its high-quality paints and coatings, rolled out Naturalle Paint in January 2023. This water-acrylic binder features bio-based technology and is made up of 28% renewable raw materials. It uses plant ingredients to eliminate formaldehyde from indoor surroundings, thereby augmenting the quality of indoor air via its zero-VOC composition and formaldehyde absorption capabilities. Naturalle Paint is earth-conscious and possesses formaldehyde reduction features, thereby improving indoor air purity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Acrylic Water Based Paints Market Report?

The acrylic water based paints market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Pigment, Binder, Other Component

2) By Substrate Material: Metal, Paper, Wood, Canvas, Fabric, Glass, Other Substrate Materials

3) By Application: Skirting Board, Metal Appliances, Outdoor Furniture, Architectural Paints, Bridges, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Textile, Footwear, Furniture, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Pigment: Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide Pigments, Other Specialty Pigments

2) By Binder: Acrylic Resin, Styrene-Acrylic Resin, Pure Acrylic Resin, Other Synthetic Resins

3) By Other Component: Solvents (Water, Alcohols, Glycol-Based), Additives (Thickeners, Dispersants, Surfactants), Fillers (Calcium Carbonate, Kaolin), Preservatives (Antimicrobial Agents), Other Chemical Additives (UV Stabilizers, Anti-corrosive Agents)

View the full acrylic water based paints market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acrylic-water-based-paints-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Acrylic Water Based Paints Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Acrylic Water Based Paints, Asia-Pacific stood out as the dominant region for the stated year and is expected to maintain growth. This comprehensive report covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Acrylic Water Based Paints Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

Construction Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.