EasyDMARC recognized by Omdia for authentication, deliverability & email security

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication solutions, today announced it has been recognised with a full vendor profile in Omdia’s new “On the Radar” Report covering authentication, security, and deliverability for corporate email. With increasing enforcement from providers like Google, Yahoo, Apple iCloud Mail and Microsoft Outlook, organizations are under more pressure than ever to adopt robust email authentication protocols. EasyDMARC’s platform helps enterprises and SMBs protect their domains from phishing, spoofing, and impersonation, while also aligning with evolving compliance mandates, such as the PCI DSS v4.0.1 payment regulation.

Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and co-founder of EasyDMARC said: “We are honoured that Omdia has decided to feature EasyDMARC in its latest “On the Radar” Report highlighting our significant technological advances serving our global DMARC enterprise customer and partner base. As awareness of authentication best practice grows, EasyDMARC continues to expand globally doubling its MSP and channel footprint through 2025, whilst leveraging

integrations with ConnectWise, Google, HaloPSA, Microsoft, and Pax8, building on our strategic partnership with Guidepoint Security in the US.”

Rik Turner, Chief Analyst for Cybersecurity at Omdia, commented, "EasyDMARC aims to drive DMARC enforcement across the global community of email domain owners. It supports both direct and indirect businesses in enforcing sustainable email authentication, security, and deliverability, which Omdia considers a critical capability in the ever-evolving age of AI.”

EasyDMARC will be exhibiting at Blackhat 2025 on Booth #4011 in the AI Pavilion to demonstrate how organizations, MSPs, and channel partners can simplify compliance, strengthen their email security posture, and accelerate adoption of standards like DMARC, SPF, and DKIM.

Visitors to Booth #4011 will have the opportunity to:

● Collect a copy of the new Omdia OTR and 2025 DMARC Adoption Report ● Engage with the EasyDMARC executive team

● Get clarity on new email authentication directives and regulations

● To book a demo visit: https://easydmarc.com/blog/event/black-hat-usa-2025

Courtney Austin, VP of Marketing, added “Our participation in Blackhat highlights why an integrated on-line and off-line dialogue is critical in helping the global DMARC community conduct meaningful conversations on cybersecurity and email deliverability. Security standards are evolving quickly but adopting them should not be a burden. We are here to show that email and domain security should be fast, risk-free, easy-to-use and reliable as we build the world’s largest DMARC community.”

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS that solves email security and deliverability challenges in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, including its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC helps customers protect their domains and maintain strong email health.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to grow their business, EasyDMARC offers a powerful platform for streamlining domain management with features like organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. A comprehensive sales and marketing enablement programme further supports MSPs in elevating DMARC sales. The platform is scalable and available with flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing.

