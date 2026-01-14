EasyDMARC Expands Executive Team with Armen Najarian as Chief Commercial Officer

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC Inc., a global leader in email authentication and deliverability, today announced the appointment of Armen Najarian as Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 25 years of experience leading go-to-market functions in the email security, fraud prevention, digital identity, and predictive analytics sectors, Armen will lead the continued expansion of EasyDMARC’s global business.

Based on the US West Coast, Najarian is responsible for worldwide commercial operations for EasyDMARC spanning all sales, marketing, customer success, and strategic alliances teams. He will focus on new go-to-market strategies and commercializing new product offerings to fuel the next wave of revenue and business growth in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Prior to joining EasyDMARC, Armen spent more than two decades in both venture-funded and publicly traded Silicon Valley technology companies, delivering rapid growth leading to successful financial outcomes. For the past 10 years, Armen held Chief Marketing Officer and General Management posts with ThreatMetrix (acquired by LexisNexis Risk Solutions), Agari (acquired by Fortra), Outseer (spun out of RSA Security), and Sift. While at Agari, one of the pioneers in email authentication and DMARC solutions, Armen helped fuel rapid business scale and market expansion, while shaping the DMARC solution category and leading to a positive shareholder return.

Established in 2018, EasyDMARC has achieved significant market presence while distinguishing itself as the largest independent email authentication solution provider. During 2025, the company doubled its partner ecosystem while accelerating growth in the enterprise sector across 130 countries. As the company continues its next phase of expansion in 2026 and beyond, Armen will work closely with the leadership team to ensure EasyDMARC’s focus remains ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape in the age of AI.

“EasyDMARC is thrilled to have Armen join our team as we accelerate through this next critical phase of market expansion and growth,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-Founder of EasyDMARC. “As a highly accomplished business leader, Armen brings both a vast body of operating experience as a go-to-market executive, and also a deep understanding of the email security domain.”

“The stakes are extremely high for enterprise leaders as AI-fueled attacks and socially engineered scams continue to multiply,” commented Armen Najarian. “EasyDMARC has emerged as a clear market leader, solving complex email authentication and deliverability challenges. I am grateful for the opportunity to join the EasyDMARC team as we continue to innovate and serve customers with our market-leading solutions.”

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is an enterprise-grade platform that secures and optimizes email at global scale. The company delivers AI-driven DMARC analytics, automated SPF, DKIM, and DMARC management, and continuous sender reputation monitoring to protect critical domains and maximize deliverability. Built for large enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), EasyDMARC centralizes multi-domain control and access management with scalable, usage-based pricing. EasyDMARC secures more than 200,000 domains across 130 countries worldwide. Learn more at easydmarc.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

