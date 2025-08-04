Active Geofencing Market Anticipated to Grow at 19.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Active Geofencing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Active Geofencing Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the active geofencing market has shown immense growth. From 2024 to 2025, it is projected to grow from $1.77 billion to $2.15 billion with a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The historical growth is due to various factors such as the rise in smartphone usage, the preference for customised marketing tactics, the expansion of location-based services (LBS), the need for immediate consumer engagement, and the extensive use of data analytics in the field of marketing.

In the coming years, the active geofencing market size is projected to experience swift growth, reaching $4.45 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be associated with the expansion of smart city schemes, an increase in mobile commerce activities, an intensified focus on hyper-local marketing, a demand for touchless retail experiences, and the advancement of location-based gaming. Significant trends during the forecast period will include hyper-personalized marketing campaigns, virtual geofencing for distance engagement, the application of geofencing in supply chain management, and the amalgamation of geofencing with voice assistants and smart speakers.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Active Geofencing Market?

The anticipated growth of the active geofencing market is propelled by the increasing use of mobile devices. These portable electronic tools that enable wireless communication and data transmission are witnessing increasing adoption due to the ongoing surge in 4G LTE and 5G, e-commerce development, and enhanced affordability, making them more accessible to a wider global audience. Mobile devices contribute significantly to active geofencing by providing precise location information, enabling instant communication and hosting an easy-to-use interface for interacting with the geofencing system. A report from the UK-based non-profit organization, GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) Association, stated in February 2022 that the total number of mobile service subscriptions worldwide had hit 5.3 billion by the end of 2021, and approximately an additional 400 million new subscribers are anticipated by 2025. As a result, the escalating utilization of mobile devices is a key driver for the active geofencing market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Active Geofencing Industry?

Major players in the active geofencing market include:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Samsung Electronics Co.

• Microsoft Corporation

• AT&T Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Active Geofencing Market In The Globe?

The workover rigs market's major players are focusing on technological progressions such as dealership fleet security to improve fleet administration. This entails employing sophisticated technologies and methods to safeguard the vehicle assets of automotive dealerships from theft and unauthorized use, and operational inefficiencies, through real-time tracking and geofencing solutions. For instance, in October 2024, Dealerware, a software company based in the US, introduced its innovative fleet management solution, Advanced Geofencing & Alerts. It is designed for auto dealerships, enabling them to create customizable geofence boundaries and immediately get notified when vehicles enter or leave these specified areas. This technology enhances fleet security by allowing dealerships to track vehicle movements, thus reducing the risks related to theft and unauthorized usage. It also streamlines operations with automated alerts. This system, with features like configurable rules for triggering alerts and an actionable alerts drawer for quick reactions, allows dealerships to exert more control over their vehicle assets and boost overall operational efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Active Geofencing Market Report?

The active geofencingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed, Mobile

2) By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

3) By Communication Technology: Cellular, Global Positioning System (GPS), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

4) By Organization Size: Large-Scale Businesses, Small-Scale And Medium-Scale Businesses

5) By End-User Industry: Banking Financial Services And Insurance, Retail, Defense, Government And Military, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed: Location-Based Geofencing, Proximity-Based Geofencing

2) By Mobile: GPS-Based Mobile Geofencing, Bluetooth-Based Mobile Geofencing, Wi-Fi-Based Mobile Geofencing

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Active Geofencing Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Active Geofencing Global Market Report, North America dominated as the biggest regional player in the prior year. Predictions show that the fastest-rising region will be Asia-Pacific. The report offers detailed analysis of various regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

