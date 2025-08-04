Acrylic Surface Coating Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Acrylic Surface Coating Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Much Is The Acrylic Surface Coating Market Worth?

The market size of acrylic surface coating has seen a significant expansion over past years, bolstered from a value of $29.11 billion in 2024 to a projected $30.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The historical growth has been due to factors such as enhanced demand from the construction industry, an increase in the production of automotive, growth in infrastructure development, rising disposable incomes, and an increased need for protective coatings.

In the coming years, a significant expansion is anticipated in the acrylic surface coating market. It's projected to reach a value of $40.66 billion in 2029, experiencing an impressive compound annual growth rate of 7.1%. Factors propelling this growth during the forecast period encompass adoption of sustainable building practices, escalating needs for smart coatings, burgeoning demand from budding economies, increasing popularity of refurbishment and renovation undertakings, and growing necessity for energy-saving buildings. Future trends to look for comprise a shift towards water-based acrylic coatings, incorporation of nanotech in surface coatings, emergence of hybrid acrylic coatings, progress in bio-derived acrylic coatings, and advancement in coating technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Acrylic Surface Coating Market?

The acrylic surface coating market is set to expand, driven by the burgeoning demand in the building and construction sector. Building and construction entail the creation and assembling of various structures such as residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects. The growth in demand for these projects is spurred on by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and increased need for infrastructure development. These factors contribute to increased investment in residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Acrylic surface coatings are utilized in these sectors to offer durable, weather-resistant finishes which contribute to the aesthetic appeal and longevity of surfaces. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a governmental agency in the UK, noted that as of March 2023, the total annual construction output witnessed a rise of 5.6% in 2022 when compared to 2021. This followed a record jump of 12.8% in 2021. Consequently, the growth of the building and construction sector will continue to fuel the expansion of the acrylic surface coating market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Acrylic Surface Coating Market?

• BASF SE

• 3M Company

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Arkema S.A.

• Sika AG

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd.

• RPM International Inc.

• Asian Paints Ltd.

• Jotun A/S

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Acrylic Surface Coating Sector?

Large corporations that are part of the acrylic surface coating market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative product lines, such as acrylic paint. They aim to provide a green, sustainable substitute for artists and crafters that also minimizes waste and environmental harm. Acrylic paints, composed of pigments floating in an acrylic polymer emulsion acting as a binder, represent a particular type of acrylic surface coating. For example, in April 2024, Decoart, an American company known for manufacturing acrylic paints and specialty finishes, introduced DecoEARTH. This multi-purpose, acrylic paint product, made from 70% recycled materials, is specifically designed from repurposed house paint that might have otherwise ended up in landfills. It provides a sustainable choice for artists and crafters with 27 blendable colors, a top-notch matte finish, and superb detailing on different surfaces like canvas, wood, and metal. Its smooth adherence and rich texture make it simple to paint with, and its water-soluble formula guarantees easy cleaning. It's also non-toxic and eco-friendly, thus making it a favorite among art teachers and hobbyists in search of high-grade, environment-friendly materials.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Acrylic Surface Coating Market Share?

The acrylic surface coating market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder Coatings

2) By Substrate: Concrete, Plastic, Metals, Other Substrates

3) By End-User Industry: Building And Construction, Automotive And Transportation, Furniture, Aerospace And Defense, Electrical And Electronics, Marine, Other End-User Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Waterborne Coatings: Acrylic Emulsion Coatings, Acrylic Latex Coatings, Acrylic Polymer Coatings

2) By Solventborne Coatings: Solvent-Based Acrylic Coatings, High-Solid Acrylic Coatings, Low-VOC Acrylic Coatings

3) By Powder Coatings: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings, Thermosetting Powder Coatings

What Are The Regional Trends In The Acrylic Surface Coating Market?

In the Acrylic Surface Coating Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific holds the leading position for the year and is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

