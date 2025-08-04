Fast Forward TMS Introduces Free Entry Plan for Freight Carriers

Fast Forward TMS, a leading provider of cloud-based Carrier TMS software, is now offering its robust transportation management solution free for the first user

We want every carrier to experience the power of modern TMS—without barriers. This offer makes that possible.” — Nitin Shankar

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Forward TMS, a leading provider of cloud-based Carrier TMS software , is now offering its robust transportation management solution free for the first user—an initiative designed to make digital transformation more accessible for small and mid-sized carriers.This offer enables carriers to experience the power of a full-scale trucking management system without upfront investment or long-term commitment. From managing dispatches to improving visibility and compliance, Fast Forward TMS helps carriers streamline operations and boost efficiency from day one.“We built Fast Forward TMS to eliminate the complexities that carriers face daily. This free-first-user offer empowers them to try a complete solution risk-free,” said Nitin Shankar at Fast Forward TMS. “Whether they run a single truck or a growing fleet, our goal is to make smart technology easy and affordable to adopt.”The Carrier TMS software by Fast Forward TMS is already trusted by over 1,500 carriers and is designed to scale as fleets grow. It supports real-time collaboration, automation, and compliance across the full load lifecycle—all while ensuring enterprise-grade data security with SOC 2 Type 2 certification.How to Get Started:Carriers can sign up and get started with first free user by visiting https://carriertms.fastforwardtms.com/book-demo . The onboarding process is simple, with dedicated support to help new users configure the system based on their fleet’s needs.About Fast Forward TMSFast Forward TMS is an advanced Carrier TMS software platform purpose-built to simplify and optimize daily operations for freight carriers. Founded and developed by logistics professionals with over 18 years of hands-on industry experience, the company brings deep operational insight into every feature of its cloud-based solution.Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and trusted by over 1,500 carriers across USA, Fast Forward TMS is known for delivering secure, scalable, and carrier-friendly technology that supports real-time load visibility, dispatch automation, and data-driven decision-making. Its commitment to innovation and reliability is backed by SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, ensuring enterprise-level data security and operational integrity.Whether you're managing a single truck or an entire fleet, Fast Forward TMS helps you reduce costs, increase efficiency, and gain complete control over your logistics operations—making it one of the most trusted names in modern transportation management.Learn more at www.fastforwardtms.com

How Fast Forward TMS Delivers Big Results: Features That Boost ROI

