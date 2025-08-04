Fermented Ingredients Market Expanding With $59.16 Billion at 9.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Fermented Ingredients Market From 2024 To 2029?

The dimension of the fermented ingredients market has seen substantial growth recently. Its size is predicted to escalate from $38.11 billion in 2024 to $41.09 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this past growth can be linked to the growing consumer preference for natural and clean label ingredients, increased awareness of the health advantages derived from fermented foods, the popularity of nutrient-dense and functional ingredients, the growth of the food and beverage industry and product innovations, the necessity for food preservation and lengthening shelf-life, along with the demand for protein alternatives such as fermented plant-based proteins.

Significant growth is anticipated in the fermented ingredients market over the coming years, with the market predicted to reach $59.16 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors fuelling this growth during the forecast period include the integration of fermented ingredients into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, a focus on sustainable and green food manufacturing processes, research and advancements in personalised nutrition with fermented ingredients, and the demand for food formulations with lower sugar and salt content. The market might also be influenced by the use of fermented ingredients in animal feed and pet food industries. The forecast period will also witness trends like fermented plant-based proteins, artisanal, and small-scale fermentation, clean labeling and minimal processing, precision fermentation, biotechnology, as well as inclusion of fermented ingredients in personal care and cosmetics products.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Fermented Ingredients Market?

Expected advancements in the fermented ingredient market are likely to be driven by mounting issues of digestive disorders and obesity. These fermented components work as a repository of lactic acid bacteria, playing a key role in both maintaining and repairing the digestive system. In addition, they contribute to lower blood pressure and enhance cholesterol levels. The World Health Organization, based in Switzerland, reported in March 2022 that projections for obesity include 650 million adults, 340 million teenagers, and 39 million children. With a continuous increase, the WHO forecasts that by 2025, there will be 167 million adults and children who are overweight or obese. The surge in health-conscious consumers, along with a shift towards healthier dining choices and habits, such as fermented foods, is presumed to stimulate the demand for fermented ingredients over the predicted duration.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fermented Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lallemand Inc.

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• BASF SE

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Döhler Plc

• Cargill Inc.

• Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

• Vander Mill LLC

• Citizen Cider LLC

What Are The Top Trends In The Fermented Ingredients Industry?

The increase in the utilization of eco-friendly substitutes for fermented ingredients is emerging as a major trend in the market. Bioreactors are being preferred over animals and agricultural fields for food production because they need much less environmental resources, particularly water and land. For instance, the VTT Technical Research Centre in Finland uses fungus for creating egg white protein that's identical to natural ones. You can use fermentation processes to produce a multitude of food items by growing plant cells, like avocado, cocoa, or berries. Further, The Protein Brewery, a company based in the Netherlands, manufactures meat substitutes from fungi with their Fermotein brand.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Fermented Ingredients Market Segments

The fermented ingredients market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Polymers, Vitamins, Industrial Enzymes, Antibiotics

2) By Form: Liquid, Dry

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Amino Acids: Essential Amino Acids, Non-Essential Amino Acids

2) By Organic Acids: Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid

3) By Polymers: Polysaccharides, Proteins

4) By Vitamins: Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D

5) By Industrial Enzymes: Proteases, Amylases, Lipases

6) By Antibiotics: Natural Antibiotics, Semi-Synthetic Antibiotics

Which Regions Are Dominating The Fermented Ingredients Market Landscape?

In the fermented ingredients market, North America held the leading position in 2024. The growth is predicted to be most rapid in the Asia-Pacific in the nearing future. The report encompasses market data across numerous regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

