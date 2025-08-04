Call for Submissions: 'Moons, Castles, Trees' Exhibition Joins The Wrong Biennale 2025/26

Open art call: Submit to Moons, Castles, Trees for The Wrong Biennale '25/26 via Chronotopes. Explore AI in art.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submissions are now open for “ Moons, Castles, Trees ,” a new exhibition forming part of The Wrong Biennale 2025/26, a globally recognized digital art biennale that draws millions of viewers and thousands of participating artists.Described by The New York Times as “the digital world’s answer to Venice,” The Wrong Biennale has, since its inception in 2013, showcased and distributed art through a decentralized, hybrid model. Artists across more than 60 countries have contributed to its programming over the years.Curated by Copenhagen-based artist and photographer Kasper Bergholt , “Moons, Castles, Trees” invites artists from all disciplines to explore the role of artificial intelligence in contemporary art. The exhibition supports participants by offering free access to curated visual and textual materials, titled the Chronotopes Image Pack, available on the official project site.Submission GuidelinesEligibility: Open to artists from all backgrounds and levels of experienceWorks Accepted: Up to 6 still images per artist, each accompanied by a short descriptionAdditional Materials: Brief artist biography requiredFees: There are no submission feesCopyright: Artists retain full rights to their workDeadline: September 15, 2025Exhibition Period: November 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026About the CuratorKasper Bergholt resumed his visual arts practice in 2023 after a 15-year hiatus. His photographic and conceptual works have been included in group and solo exhibitions in Melbourne, London, New York, Atlanta, Helsinki, Budapest, Warsaw, Minneapolis, Chongqing, Taipei, and Glasgow. He holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Copenhagen.Resources and ContactWebsite and submission portal: https://chronotopes.net/open-call Curatorial essay: https://chronotopes.net/light Contact email: join@chronotopes.netParticipation Cost: Free of charge

