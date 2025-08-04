Faba Beans Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faba Beans Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for faba beans has seen consistent growth in the past few years. It is anticipated to rise from $3.51 billion in 2024 to $3.58 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The historical growth in this market is linked with factors like traditional methods of food production, emphasis on gut health, food preservation techniques, ethnic and cultural foods, and the nutritional advantages of faba beans.

The market size of faba beans is forecasted to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$4.23 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The projected growth during this period can be ascribed to sustainable and environmentally friendly production methods, plant-based fermentation, the use of clean labels and natural ingredients, as well as export chances. Notable trends expected in the forecast period embrace ground-breaking fermented ingredients, custom-tailored nutrition, emphasis on probiotic and gut health, artisanal and advanced fermentation, and technological progress.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Faba Beans Market?

The shift towards veganism significantly contributed to the expansion of the faba beans market in the past years. Veganism, which rejects the consumption of animal products, particularly in dietary habits, has been gaining momentum globally. For instance, World Animal Foundation, a digital platform based in the U.S. advocating animal rights, reported that in March 2023, around 4% of the U.S. population identified as vegans. This equates to an estimated 13.4 million individuals. Furthermore, other plant protein data suggests that over 6% of U.S. consumers, equivalent to more than 15.5 million people, live a vegan lifestyle. The fast-paced transition towards veganism in many regions globally has led to a notable surge in plant-based protein demand, subsequently sparking an increase in the demand for faba beans for the foreseeable future.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Faba Beans Market?

Major players in the Faba Beans Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Prairie Fava Ltd.

• Unigrain Pty Ltd

• Roland Beans

• Alberta Pulse Growers Commission

• Stamp Seeds Inc.

• Pawnee Buttes Seed Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Bunge Limited

• AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Faba Beans Market?

Leading corporations in the faba beans market are prioritizing technical improvements of their products in order to meet the escalating demand for plant-based proteins. For example, in March 2023, Nestle S.A., a company located in Switzerland, specializing in food and beverage, introduced a novel plant-based drink that incorporates oats and fava beans. The dairy substitute offers a gentle, slightly nutty flavor and velvety texture due to the fava and oat ingredients. It's ideal for consumption at any time, either alone, in a smoothie, or with cereal.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Faba Beans Market Growth

The faba beans market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

2) By End Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition

3) By Distribution Channel: Super markets/Hyper markets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Organic: Certified Organic Faba Beans, Non-Certified Organic Faba Beans

2) By Conventional: Non-GMO Conventional Faba Beans, GMO Conventional Faba Beans

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Faba Beans Market By 2025?

In 2024, the faba beans market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The Faba Beans Global Market Report 2025 predicts continued growth in this area. Aside from Asia-Pacific, the report also showcases data from regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

