Comprehensive Report on the Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company's Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market for essential oils and plant extracts for livestock has seen robust growth. The market, which is estimated to be worth $3.51 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $3.73 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth witnessed in the past can be linked to conventional consumption patterns, demand for plant-derived proteins, crop rotation methods, the global animal feed sector, and international trade and exports.

In the imminent years, the market size for essential oils & plant extract for livestock is predicted to witness robust growth, escalating to a worth of ""$5.04 billion"" by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to multiple factors like sustainable farming, innovative uses in functional foods, global food security measures, the emergence of alternative protein sources, and resistance to climate change. Significant trends arising during this period include the rise of meat substitutes, foods devoid of allergens and gluten, advancements in food processing, introduction of transparent label products, and technological progression.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market?

The escalating need for livestock products is propelling the expansion of the essential oils & plant extract market for livestock. A global change in consumer habits, a quick rise in disposable income in both developing and developed nations, and the growing uptake of livestock goods due to health advantages all contribute to a spike in global livestock product demand. The fast-paced increase in livestock product demand is expected to stimulate the use of essential oil and plant extracts as livestock producers are increasingly turning to organic sources to sustain their herds. For example, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in September 2024 show that in 2023, accumulated cash receipts from animals and animal products were valued at $249.6 billion. Out of this, cattle and calves represented $101.1 billion, or 40.5% of the total. Poultry and egg revenues contributed $67.1 billion, which is 26.9% of the total, whereas dairy receipts amounted to $45.9 billion, or 18.4%. Thus, the rising demand for livestock goods is fueling the growth of the essential oils & plant extract market for livestock.

Which Players Dominate The Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Phytosynthese

• Provitim

• Olmix S.A.

• Herbarom Laboratoire

• Givaudan

• Symrise AG

• Sensient Technologies

• Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd.

• Pt. Indesso Aroma

What Are The Future Trends Of The Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market?

Technological progress is becoming a prominent trend in the essential oils & plant extract market for livestock. A slew of companies in this sector are innovating with new products and technologies to assert their market presence. For example, Cargill in October 2021, introduced a poultry feed that incorporates essential oils, catering to the health of flocks and enhancing egg production. Essential oils feature in the company's Nutrena and Naturewise poultry diets, which are designed to increase egg size and weight, enhance digestion and bolster the immune system. The proprietary ingredient FlockShield also supports the upkeep of a healthy stomach, enhancing the immune system further. Additional elements like yeast culture, prebiotics, and probiotics aid in digestion and efficient nutrient absorption.

Global Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The essential oils & plant extract for livestock market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Essential Oils, Plant Extracts

2) By Form: Solid/Powder, Liquid

3) By Function: Gut Health, Immunity, Yield

4) By Livestock: Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aquatic Feed, Other Livestocks

Subsegments:

1) By Essential Oils: Citrus Oils, Herbal Oils, Spice Oils, Floral Oils

2) By Plant Extracts: Herbal Extracts, Fruit Extracts, Vegetable Extracts, Other Plant Extract



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market?

In 2024, the Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Global Market Report identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region. The report anticipates continued growth of this region. The document comprehensively covers areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

