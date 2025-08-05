Fern Valley Farms Announces Expanded CBD Hemp Flower Collection for Fall 2025 Harvest

Young hemp plants growing at Fern Valley Farms for fall 2025 harvest in Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon farm scales up to 24 CBD hemp varieties, adding 18 new cultivars to meet growing customer demand for diverse flower options

Our customers have been requesting more variety in the hemp flower we sell, and we've spent months selecting genetics that work well in our climate.” — Kelley Thomas

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fern Valley Farms will harvest 24 CBD flower varieties this fall, marking the Southern Oregon farm's largest cultivation expansion to date. The operation is growing 18 new cultivars alongside six established varieties, representing a significant scale-up for the family-owned business that has built its reputation on craft hemp cultivation in the Rogue Valley.The expansion reflects growing demand in the hemp market and the farm's strategy to diversify its offerings while maintaining quality standards. All hemp flower is cultivated using organic growing methods on the farm's Southern Oregon acreage, taking advantage of the region's favorable climate conditions for hemp production.The harvest will include returning customer favorites Orange Fritter, Lemon Octane, Critical Berries, Royal OG, Bubba Kush, and CBG White. These established varieties have proven popular with customers and perform well in the local growing conditions. The 18 new cultivars feature diverse genetics and include Purple Snowman, Mandarin Flookies, Legendary Banana Mac, Strawberry Fritter, and Angel Cake, among others. All strains will be available to purchase in the fall as CBD flower, with selected strains also available as Delta 8 flower."Our customers have been requesting more variety in the hemp flower we sell, and we've spent months selecting genetics that work well in our climate," said Kelley Thomas, farm owner. "Some of these new strains have really standout characteristics in terms of flavor profiles and effects."Thomas noted that customer feedback drives much of the farm's variety selection process. The operation maintains direct relationships with its customer base, allowing for responsive product development based on market preferences and regional growing conditions.The cultivation expansion builds on changes the farm implemented earlier this year, including the introduction of THCA flower and concentrate products along with a new location in North Carolina. This diversification strategy has allowed Fern Valley Farms to serve evolving customer preferences while expanding its market reach beyond traditional CBD products to include Delta 8, Delta 9, and now THCA.Fern Valley Farms operates as a family business, with Kelley Thomas working alongside his wife, Katie and sister, Beverly. The family's direct involvement in daily operations allows for hands-on quality control throughout the growing and harvest process.The company expects the fall harvest to be available through its website at fernvalleyfarms.com by late October. Customers can sign up for notifications about harvest availability and new product releases through the farm's website at https://fernvalleyfarms.com About Fern Valley FarmsFern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp operation based in Southern Oregon's Rogue Valley, dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable hemp products nationwide.

