Historic Peace Boat Arrives in San Francisco Bay

The Golden Rule sailboat, famous for its 1958 attempt to interfere with U.S. nuclear tests, will sail to seven cities around San Francisco Bay during August.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Rule Sailboat Promotes End to Nuclear Weapons and War

The historic Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat has arrived in San Francisco and will be officially welcomed at Pier 39 (J Dock) at 10 am Tuesday morning, August 5. The public and media are cordially invited to attend. The 34-foot wooden ketch and her 4-person crew will sail around San Francisco Bay throughout August, making stops in multiple cities, including San Francisco, Alameda, Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond and San Mateo. The public will be invited to visit the boat and a lucky few will even go out sailing on the Bay.

The Golden Rule peace boat is famous for attempting to sail into the Marshall Islands in 1958 to stop nuclear bomb testing. The U.S. had exploded 67 nuclear bombs in the Marshall Islands. Now a national project of Veterans For Peace, her red sails are emblazoned with the organization’s distinctive logo, as well as with the universally known peace sign, which was originally the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament in the UK.

Public meetings with local organizations will feature film screenings and speakers warning about the growing danger of nuclear war. Speakers will also call for an end to U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza and ICE attacks here in the U.S.

The Golden Rule peace boat will sail around Alcatraz on Friday afternoon, August 8, with Dennis Bernstein and KPFA’s Flashpoints team on board, followed by a live broadcast from the boat at 5 pm. A new film about the Golden Rule will be screened at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland, 474 24th Street, on Sunday, August 10, at 12:30 pm. (See film info, below).

A Legacy of Sailing for Peace

Originally launched in 1958 by Quaker peace activists, the Golden Rule set out to disrupt U.S. nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands — sparking an international movement to end nuclear weapons testing. After sinking in a gale in Humboldt Bay in 2010, the boat was raised and restored by a coalition of veterans, Quakers and boat lovers, and re-launched in 2015 as a national project of Veterans For Peace. Since then, the Golden Rule has sailed more than 22,000 miles, bringing its message of peace and disarmament to approximately 150 ports across the U.S., Hawai’i, Canada, Mexico and even Cuba.

2025 San Francisco Bay Voyage Itinerary

The Golden Rule voyage will include stops at:

● San Francisco (Aug 5–9, 21, 27–29)

● Alameda/Oakland (Aug 10–13)

● Berkeley (Aug 14–18)

● Richmond (Aug 19–21)

● San Francisco (Aug 22)

● San Mateo (Aug 23–26)

● San Francisco (Aug 27-29)

Each port visit will include guest sailing, public events, community dialogues, and opportunities for media coverage. Veterans, peace activists, sailors, educators, and youth are especially encouraged to attend.

Sailing with Purpose: Peace at Home and Peace Abroad

While nuclear disarmament remains the central focus of the Golden Rule Project, the mission also highlights the links between militarism, environmental harm, and social injustice.

“The Golden Rule carries a message for all generations: that peace, disarmament, and justice must be charted together,” said Michelle KanoeLehua Marsonette, the Golden Rule’s project manager. “We are sailing for peace at home and peace abroad.”

“A horrified world is witnessing a US-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza at the same time as we are seeing militarized attacks on our immigrant neighbors here in the US,” said Gerry Condon of Veterans For Peace. “The possibility of a renewed war on Iran, the continuing war in Ukraine, and preparations for a war against China have raised the risk of nuclear war to a dangerous level, making the Golden Rule’s mission all the more urgent.”

A powerful new documentary, Golden Rule: The Journey for Peace, will be screened on Sunday, August 10, 12:30 pm at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland, 474 24th Street, in collaboration with Tri-Valley CAREs. The dramatic 34-minute movie follows the Golden Rule’s voyage across the Pacific Ocean from Honolulu to San Francisco, and will be followed by Q&A with Nolan Anderson, the film’s star and director.

The film will also be shown at other Bay Area stops, including Richmond (Aug. 21), San Carlos (Aug. 26) and San Francisco (Aug.27). For more information or to request a showing, call Michelle Marsonette at 541-971-9077.

About the Golden Rule Project

The Golden Rule Peace Boat is a project of Veterans For Peace. It is crewed by volunteers and powered by wind, community, and conscience. Learn more a www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org

For more information contact:

Michelle KanoeLehua Marsonette at 541-971-9077, vfpgoldenruleproject@gmail.com

or Gerry Condon at 206-499-1220, gerrycondon@veteransforpeace.org

Follow the Golden Rule’s voyage on Facebook @ VFP Golden Rule Project

