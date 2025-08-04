The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Air Freight Market to Reach US $72.68 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $72.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Air Freight Market?

There has been a significant growth in the air freight market size in the past few years. It is predicted to increase from $51.13 billion in 2024 to $54.57 billion in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This substantial growth in the past years can be credited to factors such as footwear personalization, biometric foot mapping, integration of health and wellness, linked footwear ecosystem, and integration of fashion-tech.

The air cargo industry is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the years to come. By 2029, it is predicted to reach a market size of $72.69 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors like adoption of adaptive learning algorithms, focus on environmental sustainability, health monitoring and feedback mechanisms, integration with intelligent assistants, and augmented reality (AR) in retail experiences can be credited for this growth in the projected timeframe. Future trends that may shape this period include advancements in materials, intelligent insole tech, strategic partnerships and exclusive releases, dynamic customization of style, as well as adaptive and responsive designs.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Air Freight Global Market Growth?

The growth of the air freight market is predicted to be fueled by the increasing demand for quick-delivery services. These are specific logistics and transportation services designed to guarantee the swift and punctual delivery of goods, packages, or shipments from one place to another. Air freight stands out for its unparalleled rapidity compared to other transport modes, like sea or land. This speed allows businesses to meet strict delivery deadlines and cut down the total transit time for goods. For products that are time-sensitive and of high value, such as perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, air freight is often the go-to mode of transportation. For example, ShippyPro, an Italian software firm, predicts that by 2023, 1.2 billion packages will be delivered in France and the UK, and this estimate is expected to rise to 1.9 billion parcels by 2027. Additionally, the same-day delivery market is forecasted to witness significant growth, with a projected 260 to 521 million items to be delivered on the same day by 2027, a rise from 70 million in 2022. Thus, the mounting demand for quick-delivery services is spurring the growth of the air freight market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Air Freight Market?

Major players in the Air Freight Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deutsche Post AG

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• FedEx Corporation

• Deutsche Bahn AG

• Delta Air Lines Inc.

• American Airlines Inc.

• Kuehne+Nagel International AG

• DSV Panalpina A/S

• Southwest Airlines Co.

• Expeditors International Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Air Freight Market?

Major players within the air freight market, such as ECU360 creators, are driving profitable growth through the development of groundbreaking technological solutions. ECU360 is a game-changing digital air freight service that promises to streamline shipping processes for a wide range of businesses. In April 2023, Belgium's ECU Worldwide brought their digital air freight service, ECU360, to the market. It offers clients an assortment of integrated services, which include generating quotes, instant online booking, and real-time shipment tracking. It simplifies and optimizes air freight and shipping, therefore making the export of goods on a global scale simpler for businesses. The launch of ECU360 positions ECU Worldwide to offer a unique digital logistics platform, which could support expansion and further market penetration in the logistics industry.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Air Freight Market Report?

The air freight market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Freight, Express, Mail, Other Services

2) By Destination: Domestic, International

3) By End Use: Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Chemicals, Automobile, Fashion, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Freight: General Cargo, Perishable Goods, Dangerous Goods, Other Freight

2) By Express: Time-sensitive Shipments, Door-To-door Services, Other Express Services

3) By Mail: Letters, Parcels, Other Mail Services

4) By Other Services: Charter Services, Customs Clearance, Warehousing And Distribution, Other Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Air Freight Industry?

In the 2025 Air Freight Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific was identified as the largest market in 2024. Meanwhile, North America is projected to experience the swiftest growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses comprehensive information from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

