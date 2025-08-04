Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Forecasted to Achieve US $303.79 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $303.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

How Big Is The Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market In 2025?

The size of the air cargo and freight logistics market has seen significant increases in the recent past. It is projected to escalate from $225.06 billion in 2024 to $240.65 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This considerable enlargement during the historical period is the result of several factors. The growing number of internet users and the diversity of available products, along with the surge in global trade, have all fed into the market's expansion. This is further boosted by increased globalization, particularly in fast-growing developing nations, and the rise in global trade which fuels demand for air cargo transport. Moreover, the e-commerce sector's expansion also contributes substantially to market growth.

Anticipations are high for robust growth in the air cargo and freight logistics market in the coming years, with expectations to reach $303.79 billion by 2029, progressing at a CAGR of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the soaring consumer interest in perishable goods, the expansion of the e-commerce sector boosting market demand, the escalating demand for chemical and valuable pharmaceutical products, and the on-demand production of goods. Another contributor is the increasing preference for online shopping and the need for urgent, high-value cargo. Key trends anticipated during this period are the transformation of logistics through automation and digitization, leading to market expansion, the application of blockchain technology, environmental sustainability drives, and the rise of urban air mobility (UAM).

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market?

The increasing prevalence of e-commerce is projected to drive the expansion of air cargo and freight logistics markets in the future. E-commerce constitutes the purchase and sale of commodities and services, or the transfer of money or information, predominantly via the Internet. Global Internet access has amplified the potential customer reach for online retailers, enabling them to connect with consumers in distant locations. Air cargo and freight logistics provide the infrastructure for fast and dependable delivery of goods, which empowers e-commerce firms to satisfy online consumer demands efficiently and accurately. For example, the International Trade Administration, a US government organization, reported in November 2023 that UK eCommerce revenues are anticipated to grow at an yearly average rate of 12.6% by 2025. E-commerce transactions by consumers represented 36.3% of the total UK retail sector, with an expectation to generate revenues around $285.60 billion by 2025. As a result, the escalating e-commerce trend and online retail sales are fostering the development of the air cargo and freight logistics markets.

Who Are The Key Players In The Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Industry?

Major players in the Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• United Parcel Service

• FedEx Corporation

• Deutsche Lufthansa AG

• DSV AS

• DB Schenker

• Expeditors International of Washington

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Singapore Airlines Limited

• Korean Air Co.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market In The Globe?

Major firms in the air cargo and freight logistics sector are forging strategic partnerships to increase their competitive edge, broaden their scope, and boost their overall industry performance. These collaborations enable organizations to extend their network and penetrate new markets, taking advantage of one another's facilities, resources, and know-how. For instance, in May 2023, Speedcargo Technologies Pte Ltd., a Singaporean software firm, along with Güdel Corporate, a Swiss automation company, debuted the Air Cargo Automation System, the first of its kind globally full-automatic robotic freight managing solution for air freight. By amalgamating Speedcargo's advanced computer vision, optimization, and intelligent robotics software with Güdel's forefront gantry robots and decades of intralogistics automation expertise, this system enhances three vital ground handling operations. It provides solutions to key hurdles in the air cargo sector, including labor limitations, space restrictions, and the demand for regular, safe, and top-quality handling.

What Segments Are Covered In The Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market Report?

The air cargo and freight logistics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Domestic Logistics, International Logistics

2) By Service Type: Express, Regular

3) By Application: Food, Industrial Materials, Equipment, Other Applications

4) By End-use Industry: Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Domestic Logistics: Intra-Country Air Freight, Same-Day Delivery Services, Regional Distribution Services

2) By International Logistics: Global Air Freight Services, Cross-Border Shipping, Customs Clearance Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Air Cargo And Freight Logistics Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Air Cargo and Freight Logistics, North America emerged as the leading region in the preceding year. The region noted for the most rapid growth in the projected timeframe is Asia-Pacific. This comprehensive report features analysis on every region, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

