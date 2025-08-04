48 Volt Battery System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s 48 Volt Battery System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The 48 Volt Battery System Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the 48-volt battery system has been dramatically increasing in the past few years. Its growth is projected to shoot up from $4.37 billion in 2024 to $5.51 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include stringent fuel efficiency standards, innovations in power electronics, widespread hybridization in consumer vehicles, increased consumer demand for fuel-efficient cars, and cost-effectiveness.

The market for 48 volt battery systems is expected to experience a significant surge in size in the upcoming years, with expectations of reaching $13.79 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. Factors contributing to growth in the forecasted period include strict emission norms, an upswing in the demand for electric enhancements, ongoing vehicle electrification, broader adoption across a variety of vehicle models, and governmental support for environmentally friendly transportation. Key trends anticipated within the forecasted period span the introduction to hybrid cars of a low-speed electric drive, the electrification of accessory systems, advanced driver assistance systems enhancement, improvements in energy storage technologies, and collaborative efforts for standardization.

Download a free sample of the 48 volt battery system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9495&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For 48 Volt Battery System Market?

The 48-volt battery system market is poised for growth, thanks to the increasing preference for electric vehicles (EV). These vehicles, powered by batteries supplying electricity to the motor, can be charged externally. A 48-volt battery system surpasses the traditional 12-volt system in terms of power delivery and charging speed, resulting in superior acceleration and range for EVs, thereby improving energy efficiency and further minimizing emissions. Consequently, this rise in EV popularity boosts the demand for the 48-volt battery system. Data published in January 2023 by the US Department of Energy, a US agency overseeing nuclear infrastructure and energy policies, highlighted that the monthly sales rate of new plug-in electric vehicles (PEV), encompassing all-electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), hit an all-time high of 7.4%, surpassing the 7% threshold for the first time in September 2022. Of this, 1.2% were PHEVs. As such, the burgeoning uptake of EVs is fueling the 48-volt battery system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 48 Volt Battery System Market?

Major players in the 48 Volt Battery System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Continental AG

• Delphi Technologies

• East Penn Manufacturing Company

• Enersys Inc.

• GS Yuasa International Ltd.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Valeo SA

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of 48 Volt Battery System Market?

The emergence of product innovations is an increasing trend in the 48 volt battery system market. The leading companies in this market are geared towards the creation of inventive solutions to secure their place in the market. For example, American Battery Solutions Inc., an industrial and commercial lithium-ion battery manufacturer in the U.S., presented the alliance I48-3.0 lithium-ion battery in January 2022. This battery provides enhanced power, extended range, durability, and requires minimal maintenance for golf cars and other electric vehicles, maintaining an industry-standard GC2 size. The stand-out aspect of this product is its robustness in withstanding high power with a 350 Amp pulse and 120 Amp constant discharge capabilities.

How Is The 48 Volt Battery System Market Segmented?

The 48 volt battery systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Alternating Current(Ac) Or Direct Current(Dc) Inverter, 48-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery, Battery Controller, Power Distribution Box, Other Components

2) By Architecture: Crankshaft Mounted, Belt Driven, Transmission Output Shaft, Dual-Clutch Transmission-Mounted

3) By Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV), Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Subsegments:

1) By Alternating Current (AC) Or Direct Current (DC) Inverter: Grid-Tied Inverters, Off-Grid Inverters

2) By 48-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery: Prismatic Cells, Cylindrical Cells, Pouch Cells

3) By Battery Controller: Battery Management Systems (BMS), Charge Controllers

4) By Power Distribution Box: Fuse Boxes, Relay Boxes

5) By Other Components: Connectors, Cooling Systems, Monitoring Systems

View the full 48 volt battery system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/48-volt-battery-system-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The 48 Volt Battery System Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for the 48-volt battery system as per the report. The expected growth status for this region is also projected in the report. Additionally, the report encompasses market data for other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global 48 Volt Battery System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Portable Generators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/portable-generators-global-market-report

Power Generators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generators-global-market-report

Electric Generators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-generators-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.