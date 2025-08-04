Agricultural Surfactants Market Projected to Reach $2.41 Billion with 6.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Agricultural Surfactants Market Through 2025?

The market size of agricultural surfactants has seen a notable increase in recent years. Its growth is projected to rise from the 2024 value of $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historical growth can be credited to various factors like the shift towards environmentally friendly solutions, increased focus on crop protection, the introduction of precision agriculture, and the growth of the agriculture sector.

The market size of agricultural surfactants is projected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, with an estimated value of $2.42 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The projected growth during the forecast period is attributed to the growth of horticulture and floriculture sectors, the increase in organic farming, environmental concerns and the emphasis on sustainable solutions, the prominence of precision agriculture techniques, the rising demand for agrochemicals, and an increase in the demand for food. The major trends anticipated during the forecast period include advancements in technological formulations, adoption of non-ionic surfactants, compliance with regulations and safety, focus on enhancing crop yield, advancement in adjuvant technologies, and the development of eco-friendly formulations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Agricultural Surfactants Market?

The agricultural surfactants market is poised for growth, spurred by the increasing uptake of precision farming. Precision farming involves keeping track of, analyzing, and responding to numerous inter and intra-field variables in contemporary agriculture. Agricultural surfactants are deployed in precision farming to lessen the use of pesticides and enhance efficacy. For example, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs reported in June 2024 that the usage of these methods in UK farms rose to 27% in 2020/21, up from 24% in the previous year. Additionally, it is projected by the UK government in June 2024, that precision farming will reach a worldwide value of £170 billion by 2050. Thus, the escalating adoption of precision farming is set to propel the agricultural surfactants market forward.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Agricultural Surfactants Market?

Major players in the Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nufarm Limited

• Croda International PLC

• Stepan Company

• Loveland Products Inc.

• DowDuPont Inc.

• BASF SE

• AkzoNobel N.V

• Evonik Industries AG

• Solvay SA

• Lamberti SPA

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Agricultural Surfactants Market In The Future?

The increase in production of biodegradable anionic surfactant products is a rising trend observed in the agricultural surfactant market. These products, which are surface-active agents, possess the capability to decompose into non-harmful substances through natural biological processes, thus minimizing their environmental impact. Key market players in the agricultural surfactants business are focusing on the creation of biodegradable anionic surfactant to solidify their standing in the market. To illustrate, in April 2022, BASF SE, a multinational chemical corporation based in Germany, announced the launch of their soy-based biodegradable, anionic surfactant known as Plantapon Soy. This product is suitable for both vegan and natural cosmetic standards and is made from non-GMO (genetically modified organism) European soybeans. Being entirely natural, Plantapon Soy fully meets the specifications of the ISO 16128 standard.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Agricultural Surfactants Market

The agricultural surfactants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric

2) By Source: Synthetic, Bio-based

3) By Crop: Row Crops, Horticulture Crops, Vegetables, Plantation Crops

4) By Application: Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Ionic: Ethoxylated Alcohols, Fatty Acid Ethoxylates, Sorbitan Esters

2) By Anionic: Alkyl Sulfates, Sulfonates, Phosphate Esters

3) By Cationic: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Cationic Surfactants

4) By Amphoteric: Lecithins, Amino Acid-Based Surfactants, Betaines

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led in terms of market share for agricultural surfactants. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will observe the swiftest growth in the coming period. The geographical areas examined in the 2025 Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

