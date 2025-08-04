Agricultural Disinfectants Market Projected to Witness a Growth US $2.85 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Disinfectants Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a consistent growth in the agricultural disinfectants market size. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, the market is expected to expand from $2.19 billion in 2024 to $2.29 billion in 2025. This surge during the past years can be credited to the market's breakthrough in developing economies, investment in research and development activities, expansion of the poultry and livestock industry, compliance with good hygiene practices, a move towards eco-friendly solutions, and the worldwide pandemic's effects.

In the coming years, the market size of agricultural disinfectants is anticipated to experience robust growth. By 2029, the market is predicted to expand to $2.86 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include a rise in disease resistance, the use of sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, biosecurity measures, precision farming, and contemporary agricultural practices. Key trends anticipated during this period encompass industry cooperation and education, specific applications, product advancements, and preventive measures in animal farming.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market?

The perceived demand for high-quality meat is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the agricultural disinfectants market. Meat derives from the processing of livestock or similar animals, resulting in a modified product. Furthermore, another meat product exists wherein fresh meat's properties are modified with techniques such as mincing, grinding or chopping, and salting to assure customer fulfillment regarding meat quality. Factors such as the animal's genetic makeup, the method of rearing, and its nutritional status during production all contribute to the quality of the meat. Such prerequisites for genetic makeup in livestock farming have heightened the need for agricultural disinfectants to maintain cleanliness in a given area. Dezan Shira & Associates, a multidisciplinary professional services firm based in China, reported in February 2023 that China produced approximately 92.27 million tons of meat in 2022, a 3.8% augmentation from the previous year. Consequently, the surging demand for superior meat products can potentially strengthen the growth for the Agricultural Disinfectants market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Agricultural Disinfectants Market?

Major players in the Agricultural Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Neogen Corporation

• The Chemours Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Nufarm Limited

• Stepan Company

• Zoetis Inc.

• Thymox Technology

• Fink Tec GmbH

• Quat-Chem Ltd.

• Ceva Sante Animale Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Agricultural Disinfectants Market?

Leading businesses in the agricultural disinfectants market are strategically innovating, such as producing veterinary products, to improve biosecurity and decrease the spread of diseases in livestock. Veterinary products are any substances or apparatus used for diagnosing, medicating, curtailing, or managing animal diseases and conditions. These include drugs, vaccines, disinfectants, and additional resources that aid in maintaining animal health and well-being. For example, in April 2024, Neogen Corporation, which is a US-based firm focused on food safety, introduced Neogen Farm Fluid MAX. This addition to their existing pathogen control product range is especially effective against protozoa, particularly Eimeria oocysts that cause coccidiosis in poultry. Neogen Farm Fluid MAX is a uniquely crafted disinfectant that can neutralize up to 100% of both sporulated and non-sporulated Eimeria oocysts, making it a potent tool for controlling coccidiosis in poultry and other livestock.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Agricultural Disinfectants Market Growth

The agricultural disinfectants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Quaternary Ammonium Chloride Aalts, Hydrogen Dioxide And Peroxyacetic Acid, Hypochlorites And Halogens, Other Chemicals

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Other Forms

3) By Application: Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing

4) By End use: Livestock Farms, Agricultural Farms

Subsegments:

1) By Quaternary Ammonium Chloride Salts: Benzalkonium Chloride, Cetyltrimethylammonium Bromide

2) By Hydrogen Dioxide And Peroxyacetic Acid: Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid

3) By Hypochlorites And Halogens: Sodium Hypochlorite, Calcium Hypochlorite, Chlorine Dioxide

4) By Other Chemicals: Alcohols, Phenolic Compounds, Iodophors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Agricultural Disinfectants Market By 2025?

In the Agricultural Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top position in the market in 2024. The region projected with the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

